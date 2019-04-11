Lok Sabha polling underway in Tripura, 26.50 % till 11 AM, Opposition Congress, CPI (M) allege massive violence

Polling began for the General Elections to Parliament in 1,679 polling stations of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency Thursday morning. Though voting process was scheduled to commence at 7 AM in all polling booths, the process was delayed in some places due to malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Suman Rakshit said 19 EVM units were found to have malfunctioned after the Lok Sabha polling was underway. Twenty odd VVPAT units also didn’t function properly and had to be replaced. The whole process was completed as soon as possible and polling was started in those polling booths, the official informed.

“11.02 percent poll turnout was recorded till 9 AM this morning. The turnout was recorded at 26.50 percent by 11 AM”, the Deputy CEO said.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress and CPI (M) candidates have alleged largescale violence and tension and have accused Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti of being responsible for inaction on the part of security personnel.

“Largescale violence and hooliganism during polling. Congress polling agents are being forced out of the polling booths. Central security personnel were not deployed in many areas. Tripura Police and Home Guards were deployed, that too meager numbers. Congress supporters are being identified and thrown out of the queue in front of polling stations”, Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik told reporters.

Bhowmik also stated that his party has repeatedly brought the incidents before the Returning Officer, Chief Electoral Officer but the issues were not paid heed to.

“We have informed specific complaints before election officials. But the issues were not paid attention to. Chief Electoral Officer (Sriram Taranikanti) and Director General of Police (AK Shukla) are responsible for security inaction. Ragging is being done at Boxanagar, Bishalgarh, Majlishpur and other areas”, the Congress leader said.

Subal Bhowmik used to be BJP state vice president before he defected to Congress in March this year.

CPI (M) candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta has also alleged poll violence and claimed polling agents of the communist party were thrown out of polling stations in many areas.

“Our election agents were thrown out of polling booths. They are standing outside but our bonafide voters are not allowed to stand in the queue as well. The security personnel are doing nothing”, Dutta said.

Asked about these issues, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Tripura Police Subrata Chakraborty they received some complaints and instructed field officers to maintain law and order. However, he clarified that no complaint of throwing out election agents out of polling stations, booth capture of forced voting were lodged with the police.

“We have heard of some complaints. But we haven’t received any complaint of throwing out election agents out of polling stations, booth capture of forced voting till now. All field officers were instructed to strictly maintain law and order”, the AIG informed.

BJP candidate Pratima Bhowmik denied allegations of CPI (M) and Congress candidates and said the opposition has become detached from common people and are making wild allegations. She also said she is ready to offer polling agents to the opposition parties if they felt they were in need.

“If Congress and CPI (M) are lacking in polling agents, I shall offer them some. Let them tell me. There is no violence. People are voting in a festive mood. Congress supporters tried to create disturbances in some places but those were neutralized by security personnel”, Pratima Bhowmik told this correspondent.

A total of 13,43,172 voters including 680393 male, 662770 female and 9 voters of third gender are scheduled to exercise their franchise rights during Lok Sabha polling today in West Tripura constituency. The seat witnessed 0.31 percent rise in terms of voters compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls.