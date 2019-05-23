Fight of supremacy in western Maharashtra at its peak between BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and NCP

With the counting reaching halfway mark, the Western Maharashtra witnesses a tough tussle between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and NCP.

Shiv Sena seems all set to snatch the Kolhapur seat from NCP as Sena candidate Sanjay Mandlik has got a substantial lead against sitting MP Dhananjay Mahadik. Sena is also leading in Hatkanagale over rival candidate Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Paksha.

In Solapur, the BJP is all set to retain the seat by defeating senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde. The adjoining Madha seat is witnessing a close contest between the BJP and NCP as their candidates are running neck to neck.

The Satara seat has a lead of NCP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale but is facing a tough fight from Shiv Sena candidate Narendra Patil.

In Baramati, NCP candidate Supriya Sule is facing close contest from Kanchan Kul of BJP. After trailing initially, Sule has managed to get a lead of 50,000 votes from her nearest rival Kul.

The Shirur seat is facing a surprising trend with three-time MP of Shiv Sena Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil trailing against Amol Kolhe of NCP. There is a very less margin of 19,000 votes. In Maval, the sitting MP Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena has taken a lead of over one lakh against Parth Pawar of NCP.

The Pune seat is likely to be retained by BJP as its candidate Girish Bapat has got substantial lead against Mohan Joshi of Congress.

In Sangli, BJP candidate Sanjaykaka Patil has managed to get lead of 30,000 vote from the nearest rival Vishal Patil of Swabhimani Paksha.