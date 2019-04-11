Lok Sabha elections 2019 first phase: Key battles, union ministers in the fray

About one-sixth of the Lok Sabha will be decided today in the first of the seven-phase elections. The BJP will look to defend 32 of the 91 constituencies in 18 states and two union territories in which five Union ministers are key contestants. The Congress, meanwhile, is hoping to defend seven seats that it won in 2014 and is looking for major gains in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Key fights in Phase I

Asaduddin Owaisi v/s Bhagavanth Rao

Seeking to extend his winning streak, three-time Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking a fourth consecutive term. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief is contesting against BJP’s Dr Bhagavanth Rao and other candidates from different parties, including the TRS and the Congress. Hyderabad, however, has remained a stronghold of the AIMIM and with the support of the TRS, there is little chance Owaisi could be defeated. In February this year, the TRS said it would back Owaisi and in turn, Owaisi is supporting its candidates in the remaining 16 Lok Sabha seats. All 17 seats go for polls today. The TRS having swept the December assembly polls is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning select number of seats.

Renuka Chowdhary v/s Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary is fighting to wrest the Khammam Lok Sabha seat in Telangana from Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Reddy is a first-time MP of Khamman and had won against the TDP in the 2014 elections. Choudhary lost the seat in 2009 to TDP’s Shri Nama Nageswara Rao.

VK Singh v/s Dolly Sharma v/s Suresh Bansal

Among several union ministers in the fray for today’s elections is General VK Singh from the Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh West. But while Congress hopes to wrest Ghaziabad, an industrial and business hub, from Singh – he won by a record margin of over 5 lakh votes in 2014 – the Samajwadi Party feels the Grand Old Party is not even in the reckoning. It is a three-cornered fight in the constituency with Congress’ Dolly Sharma and Samajwadi Party’s Suresh Bansal eyeing the spot. While Sharma and Bansal termed the BJP a big letdown, many in Ghaziabad feel the BJP will retain the seat.

Nitin Gadkari v/s Nana Patole

In Nagpur, the most prominent candidates are sitting MP Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who faces off against former BJP MP-turned-Congressman Nana Patole. And it may not be as easy this time for Gadkari as it was in 2014. It will be interesting to know whether the Kunbi factor will go against Gadkari, as the constituency has a Kunbi candidate in Patole after many years. The last was Datta Meghe in 1992, and he had won. He is in the BJP now. Read more here

Hansraj Ahir v/s Suresh Dhanorkar

BJP stalwart and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir is another candidate fighting to retain his seat in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, which will see a direct fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP-led combine. The BJP-Sena combine had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha in 2014. This time, the contest is deemed to be much closer. Ahir is pitted against Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar of Congress. Dhanorkar had quit Shiv Sena before elections to join Congress. He is believed to be going strong and leaving Ahir a much-worried man.

Kiren Rijiju v/s Nabam Tuki

Arunachal Pradesh is one of the four states that will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The key leaders fielded by BJP are Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju who is seeking a re-election from Arunachal West. Rijiju is up against National People Party’s Khyoda Apik, Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, and Jarjum Ete of the JD(S).

Chirag Paswan v/s Bhudeo Chaudhary

Jamui sitting MP Chirag Paswan had the easier option of stepping into the shoes of his father, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, by contesting from Hajipur after senior Paswan said no to electoral politics. But, Chirag says, he wouldn’t leave his 2014 seat. In the reserved constituency of Jamui, Chirag’s main rival is the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s (RLSP) Bhudev Choudhary, a Pasi. Sources said while RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha realises Choudhary is not very popular for ignoring the seat during his 2009 to 2014 tenure as MP, he is counting on the caste factor to see Choudhary through. Read more here

Ajit Singh v/s Sanjeev Balyan

The communally sensitive seat of Muzaffarnagar is witnessing a clash of titans with RLD chief Ajit Singh locking horns with sitting BJP lawmaker Sanjeev Balyan. Farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh and his grandson Jayant Chaudhary are battling equally fiercely to keep alive the legacy of the family’s leadership of the Jats. The April 11 poll will be the first major test of whether the gathbandhan of Mayawati’s BSP, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP, and Ajit’s RLD actually works on the ground. Read more here

Mukul Sangma v/s Agatha K Sangma

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma of the Congress is contesting from Tura. His main opponent is Agatha Sangma, who is contesting on an NPP ticket. Agatha is also the sister of chief minister Conrad Sangma and former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma. Conrad’s NPP leads the heads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in which the BJP is a coalition partner.