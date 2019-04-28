Lok Sabha elections 2019: How to vote in India

How to Vote in #India: Voting for phase four of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday in 71 constituencies across nine states with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessing the first round and Maharashtra and Odisha registering the final round of polling. Besides these, the states which are voting are Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The voting time for Phase 4 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm.

Here is how you can vote in Indian elections 2019

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).

How to vote: What is the voting process at polling booth?

# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.

# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

# Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.

# Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

# You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM.

# For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

# Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth

How to vote: How to check your name on voter list?

# Logging on to electoralsearch.in

# Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

# Download Voter Helpline App

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Candidate list

Voters can visit Candidate Affidavit Portal (click here) or download the Voter Helpline App (click here) to see the list of candidates. Please note this data is updated as affidavits are filed by candidates.

How to find your polling booth

# Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

# Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

# For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

How to use EVM?

EVM stands for Electronic Voting Machine and VVPAT stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Click to see video for how to vote using EVM VVPAT

What can serve as identity proof?

# EPIC (Voter ID card)

# Passport

# Driving License

# Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

# Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

# PAN Card

# Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

# MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

# Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

# Pension document with photograph

# Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

# Aadhaar Card

What are the election dates?

Spread over seven phases, Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Please visit electoralsearch.in to check your exact date.

Phase 1 – 11th Apr

Phase 2 – 18th April

Phase 3 – 23rd April

Phase 4 – 29th April

Phase 5 – 6th May

Phase 6 – 12th May

Phase 7 – 19th May

Election results will be announced on 23rd May. Please note Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Orissa and Sikkim Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in parallel to Lok Sabha Elections, Please check eci.gov.in for more information