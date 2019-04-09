Lok Sabha polls: NDA will get 180 seats, TMC will be among top three parties, says Derek O’Brien

Unveiling a “jumlameter” to “expose the lies of BJP”, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress would be among the top three parties in the Lok Sabha elections and form the government at the Centre along with other Opposition parties.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, O’Brien said NDA would fall short of majority and win a maximum of 180 seats. “Our polls say NDA will get 180 seats. Make no mistake BJP, after May 23 TMC will be among the top three parties in Lok Sabha elections and we will come to power along with other opposition parties,” he said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC emerged as the third-largest party with 34 seats, behind BJP, Congress and the AIADMK. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said TMC would play a key role in government formation at the Centre after the elections.

Emphasising the party’s national approach for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, O’Brien said the Trinamool Congress’s priority after coming to power would be to ensure Assembly elections in Kashmir and passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“After May 23, when we come to power, we will ensure elections happen immediately in Kashmir and give the healing touch. The Women’s Reservation Bill will be passed the day TMC comes to power with other opposition parties,” he said.

The TMC leader also trained his guns on BJP’s Darjeeling candidate Raju Bista, saying he was from Manipur and had no knowledge of Bengal’s politics.

“In Darjeeling, we have a bhoomiputra, while the BJP candidate is from Manipur who said they will win 50 seats in West Bengal out of a total of 42 seats,” O’Brien said.

Bista’s selection as BJP candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency has led to fissures in the Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), with leaders saying the saffron party was “foisting a candidate for the seat who is a rank outsider”.

O’Brien also said a three-member TMC delegation would visit the Election Commission on Wednesday. On Monday, Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Election Commission to protest against the transfer of four senior police officers.