TMC afraid as Narendra Modi coming to Bengal: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday mocked TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for attending Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) election rally in Vizag and said she did it as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting West Bengal.

Advertising

“The TMC is afraid as Modi is coming to West Bengal. Both TDP and TMC will lose in Lok Sabha elections. We are not bothered about their joint rallies,” Hussain said while addressing the mediapersons at the state BJP headquarters. Modi is scheduled to hold two rallies – in Kolkata and Siliguri – on April 3.

Mamata Sunday participated in an election rally of TDP in Vizag at the invitation of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The BJP leader said that the present situation in West Bengal is worse than the Emergency and this time people will go with the BJP to bring about a change.

“The people of West Bengal have decided to go with Modi and the BJP this time. West Bengal will produce the biggest surprise in this elections. Polls will be held peacefully and TMC will not be able to indulge in electoral malpractices. We have full faith in the Election Commission. Here TMC doesn’t address issues such as unemployment, crimes and syndicate raj. The CM only targets the central government over several issues,” he said.

“The present situation here is worse than the Emergency. Here TMC leaders file FIRs against BJP workers by sitting in the police stations. Neither the public nor the press has any freedom,” he added.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath calling the Indian Army as “Modi ji ki sena”, Hussain said every citizen of the country has the right to feel like this.

“Is it a crime to associate the Indian Army with an individual? The Army is everybody’s. It is Didi’s sena, your sena and our sena. Just like the Prime Minister is the PM of all Indians. The Indian Army is the sena of all the countrymen,” he said.