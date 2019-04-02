West Bengal: 7-phase polls as it’s ‘problematic’, says Special observer

Though not all booths are “sensitive”, the state will have elections in seven phases as the Election Commission of India knew it is “problematic”, Vivek Dube, Special Police Observer for West Bengal, said Monday.

“Not all booths can be declared sensitive. ECI knew it’s a problematic state and needed more central force hence a seven-phase election was declared for Bengal unlike Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” said Vivek Dube. He further explained that due to longer poll schedule, it will also be easier for the central forces to move.

The Special Police Observer also held meeting through video conferencing with district electoral officers and Superintendents of Police for the first, second and third phases. He spoke in details with officials of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad.

Explained Central forces hold the fort ahead of Lok Sabha polls The Election Commission will depute maximum number of paramilitary forces for the upcoming elections, a move which also hints at its lack of faith in the state police. The deployment will be done under the supervision of the police observers. There is a lot of insecurity among the electorates after the state witnessed violence during the last panchayat polls in the state. As per EC sources, approximately 10 companies have already arrived in the state. The central forces started their preparatory work months before the elections. Having teams of a central security force making rounds much ahead of the polls is part of the “confidence building measures”.

As per sources, he spoke in details to SPs about the poll preparedness and urged them to ensure free and fair election in the state. Dube also met ADG (Law and Order) Siddhi Nath Gupta over the law and order situation in the state.

When asked which areas will have more security forces, Dube said, “Some booths are sensitive and some are super sensitive. There are lot of parameters based on which deployment are decided.”

He further explained that deployments are done based on a lot of factors, including history of violence, past experiences, vulnerability of voters and location of a booth.

Dube arrived in Kolkata Sunday afternoon and conducted a slew of meetings with the political parties. He also went to Nabanno and met the chief secretary, the home secretary and the Bengal DGP. Dube was accompanied by CEO Ariz Aftab in Nabanno. Asked if ECI permits such visits to the state secretariat to which additional CEO Sanjay Basu said, “It’s their prerogative”.

Dube is scheduled to go to Siliguri to take stock of the situation and seek report regarding poll preparations for the first phase. Click here for more election news

When asked about the allegations made by the TMC that the central forces are “intimidating the voters”, Dube said, “Police is there to provide security and build confidence in people so that they come and vote freely that’s the only objective. If anyone has any complaint, they should approach with proper evidence.”

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress had met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on March 19 and complained that the central forces deployed in West Bengal were “intimidating the voters and civil servants in the state”. They also demanded immediate intervention of the Election Commission to hold a free and fair elections in the state.

Dube replaced former DG BSF IPS K K Sharma after his appointment landed into controversy over his presence in a programme organised by a RSS-backed outfit. Dube, a 1981 batch IPS officer, was then appointed as the Special Police Observer.