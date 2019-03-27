Toggle Menu
West Bengal: BJP candidate asks cadres to shoot booth capturers in chesthttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-west-bengal-bjp-candidate-sayantan-basu-asks-cadres-to-shoot-booth-capturers-in-chest-5644716/

West Bengal: BJP candidate asks cadres to shoot booth capturers in chest

Sayantan Basu, state BJP general secretary, is the party candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

lok sabha polls, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, west bengal elections, elections in west bengal, bjp, sayantan basu, trinamool congress, jyotipriyo mullick, basirhat contistuency, basirhat lok sabha constituency, polling booths, election commission, indian express news
“If you notice goons trying to capture booths, shoot them. Don’t aim at their legs, shoot them in the chest,” Sayantan Basu said while addressing a rally at Basirhat. (Source: File)

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu Tuesday courted controversy by asking party cadres to shoot those who would try to capture booths during the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“If you notice goons trying to capture booths, shoot them. Don’t aim at their legs, shoot them in the chest,” Basu said while addressing a rally at Basirhat.

Basu, state BJP general secretary, is the party candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Referring to the violence during last year’s panchayat polls in West Bengal, Basu said the Trinamool Congress should not think of rigging the polls, as elections will be held under the supervision of the Election Commission with central forces patrolling the streets.

Reacting to Basu’s statement, senior TMC leader and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said the party would inform the Election Commission and urge it to take steps against him.

“The BJP is trying to vitiate the poll atmosphere by making such provocative statements. The EC should take action against him,” Mullick said.

West Bengal will go to polls in seven phases beginning April 11.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Law needed to hold parties backing out on promises accountable: Parkash Singh Badal
2 What is your relation with Ishrat Jahan? Yogi Adityanath asks Rahul Gandhi
3 Decision 2019: Chandigarh's Agrawal community writes to Amit Shah for fielding Satya Pal Jain