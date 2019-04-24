Lok Sabha Elections: Violence mars Bengal polling, one killed in TMC-Congress clash

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal was marred by violence, with a person being killed in a clash between workers of the Trinamool Congress and Congress outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district. The average turnout in the five seats — Balurghat, Malda-North, Malda-South, Jangipur and Murshidabad — that went to the polls was 79.63 per cent.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab said, “The poll was conducted peacefully with some stray incidents being reported. There was a clash between two groups… people attacked each other with rods. Four persons were injured. Our team reached the spot and took them to hospital. One of them was declared brought dead.”

Aftab said the poll process was not disrupted. “This incident took place 300 metres away from the polling booth. Whether it has any connection with the poll or was a family dispute is being probed,” he said.

Three Trinamool Congress workers were injured as crude bombs were hurled in two separate incidents at Domkal area and adjoining Tiktikipara in Murshidabad district.

Advertising

At Tapan in South Dinajpur district, a local BJP leader was allegedly attacked by TMC workers with a sharp weapon and has been hospitalised. A report has been sought from the district magistrate.

At Kaliachak under Malda-South Lok Sabha seat, local residents alleged that crude bombs were hurled outside a Congress office. At Ratua in Malda-North, a presiding officer was removed by the Election Commission after he allowed a person to help others cast their votes.

“In some places, our polling agents were barred from entering the booths. We have brought this to the notice of EC,” said BJP’s Malda district president Sanjit Sinha.

In Murshidabad, the deceased, identified as Tiarul Sheikh, was taken to Lalbagh Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Congress worker Mehboob Sheikh and TMC activist Tajarul Sheikh were also injured in the clash, which took place nearly 300 metres away from booth number 188 at Bhagwangola under Murshidabad segment, according to sources. The injured are receiving treatment at Lalbagh Hospital.

Locals alleged the police were not present at the time of the incident and that the central forces deployed at the booth did not come to the rescue of the victims.

Explained More forces lined up for sensitive booths in Bengal Following a casualty in poll-related violence on Tuesday, the Election Commission has prepared an elaborate plan, including central forces at 98 per cent of polling booths for the remaining four phases of polls in West Bengal. With a bigger number of sensitive booths in the forthcoming phases, the EC is not only concentrating on deploying adequate forces inside polling premises but also increasing patrolling in politically sensitive areas. The fourth phase will witness deployment of 552 companies of CAPF — the highest so far in West Bengal. The EC is also under pressure over the demand to provide better security for poll personnel in the state.

The Congress claimed Tiarul was a member of the party and blamed the TMC for the incident. Congress’s Murshidabad candidate Abu Hena said, “The ruling party is indulging in violence to terrorise the voters.”

The TMC denied the allegations. Party candidate Abu Taher Khan said, “These are baseless allegations. Congress workers attacked our activists. The Congress and CPM have entered into a nexus to stop TMC here. As a result one innocent voter was killed. We want a full-fledged probe into this.”

Family members of the deceased said that Tiarul was not into politics and worked as a labourer in Kolkata. Mohtab Sheikh (18), the son of the deceased, said, “My father was attacked with a hansua (a sharp weapon). He was bleeding profusely. I took him to the hospital on a motorbike… I can’t believe he is no more. He was not into politics.”

Three people, including a TMC worker identified as Lalu Sheikh, have been arrested in connection with the clash in Murshidabad. The Election Commission has also sought a report from the district administration.

IG (law and order) Siddhinath Gupta said, “An FIR has been filed on the basis of the complaint filed by the daughter of the deceased… The prime accused is a relative of the deceased. We are probing all angles. Six people were named in the FIR. Three have been arrested.”

Advertising

Gupta said, “Total four FIRs have been filed. Total arrested persons were 231 of which 224 were preventive arrests. Seven others have been arrested in a specific case. Nine were injured in different incidents.”