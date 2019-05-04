Such people untie my shoes: Varun Gandhi on BSP candidate from Sultanpur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi has stoked a fresh controversy while targeting the SP-BSP alliance candidate in Sultanpur, saying he gets such people to “untie his shoes”.

In a video clip released by ANI, Varun Gandhi is seen making the remarks while addressing a poll meeting in Sultanpur constituency, from where his mother Maneka Gandhi is the BJP candidate.

“There is no one on earth who can harm you. People should be afraid of their sins and the crimes they commit, not some Monu or Tonu. I am standing here. I am Sanjay Gandhi’s son, I get such people to untie my shoelaces,” Varun said.

#WATCH BJP LS candidate from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi in Sultanpur says, "Mai ek hi cheez aapko kehna chahta hoon, kisi se darne ki koi zarurat nahi hai….Mai khada hoon yaha pe, mai Sanjay Gandhi ka ladka hoon, mai in logon se apne jute khulvata hoon" (2.4.19) pic.twitter.com/LnA8kVDivu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2019

Chandra Bhadra Singh, who also goes by the name Sonu Singh, is the alliance candidate from Sultanpur. Singh has been an MLA in the past and is contesting the general elections for the first time on BSP ticket.

Addressing the meeting, Varun further claimed that he had ensured a “national identity” to Sultanpur constituency, which he said was earlier known as Amethi’s neighbouring district.

“I have ensured national identity to Sultanpur. It was earlier known as Amethi’s neighbouring district. If you feel poverty and it pinches, bear it. But if you elect a criminal, it will pinch more,” Varun said.

The statement comes days after Maneka Gandhi was banned for two days by the Election Commission of India for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Gandhi stirred controversy by telling a gathering that she would not be inclined to help Muslims if they do not vote for her in the upcoming polls.

“I am winning the election… With the help and love of people. But if I win without help from Muslims, the feelings are soured. Then when Muslims come seeking jobs, I will think let it be, what difference does it make? After all, jobs are a kind of trade. We are not like Mahatma Gandhi — that we will keep on giving, and then keep getting beaten in elections,” Gandhi had said.