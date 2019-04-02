Mulayam Singh Yadav reiterates: ‘Not in race to be PM’

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Monday filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha.

Mulayam was accompanied by his son and party national president Akhilesh Yadav, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, nephews Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav and present MP and grand son Tej Pratap Yadav. Local leaders of his alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were also present. BSP district president Shubham Singh was one of the proposers for Mulayam’s nomination.

Filing his nomination, Mulayam claimed that after the elections, SP would come out as the party with largest number of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. He has won the Mainpuri seat in 1996, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He had left the seat in 2014 to retain Azamgarh constituency. Tej Pratap Singh Yadav later won the seat in the bypoll.

According to SP district president Khuman Singh, a two-km long rath-yatra was organised before the nomination from Karail Chauraha to Mainpuri collectorate was attended by workers and supporters of both the SP and BSP. While Akhilesh later addressed workers of both the parties at the SP headquarters, Mulayam was also scheduled to address the gathering but he left soon after filing the nomination. Click here for more election news

Earlier, talking to mediapersons, Mulayam reiterated that he was just a Lok Sabha candidate and was “not in the race for the Prime Minister’s post.” He, however, declined to comment on who the next PM may be.

“Things will be decided after elections… How can we say how many seats we are winning? But we know that SP will have the majority,” said Mulayam. When asked if the majority would be with BSP too, he replied, “Nahi, Samajwadi ka.”

Asked about brother Shivpal recently filing his nomination from the Firozabad seat, he asked the media not to talk about that. On his proposed joint rally with Akhilesh and BSP chief Mayawati on April 19, he said Akhilesh had all the information about the rally and only he could talk about it.

Earlier in the morning, Shivpal had met Mulayam in Etawah. Talking to the media, Shivpal said he would not be part of Mulayam’s nomination in Mainpuri as his “rivals” would be present there.