Uttar Pradesh: BSP names six more candidates in state

THE BAHUJAN Samaj Party (BSP) Monday announced its second list of six Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

The candidates are Amar Chandra Jauhar from Shahjahanpur, Neelu Satyarthi from Mishrikh, Manoj Agarwal from Farukkhabad, Nisha Sachan from Akbarpur, Pankaj Singh from Jalaun and Dilip Kumar Singh from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by its office, the party termed claims on social media about a bank account for NRIs to provide economical help to the BSP as “fake.” Click here for more election news

“The BSP got to know that it is being shared on social media that the party has issued a bank account number for friends living in foreign countries so that interested NRIs can provide economical help to the BSP. This information is 100 per cent fake and the BSP or any BSP member has nothing to do with this,” the statement said.

“As far as the facts given in the post is considered, they are totally wrong and with the language used in the post it is pretty evident that it was done by some anti-social element. People are requested not to fall for such fake claims,” it added.