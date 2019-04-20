Using Balakot since first of its kind op, says Gurgaon MP while filing nomination

Rao Inderjit Singh, Gurgaon’s sitting MP and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for the constituency, referred to the Balakot air strikes while addressing a jansabha before filing his nomination on Friday.

Advertising

“Today, the Opposition is saying we are asking for votes because of Balakot. People are saying we are asking for votes because of one rank-one pension. We are asking for votes on that basis. There are no two opinions on that. For the first time in the 70 years of our Independence, a government and a Prime Minister went into the enemy’s house and struck them, and kept our honour intact,” said Singh.

On the issue of one rank-one pension, Singh claimed that unlike the previous government, which allotted Rs 100 crore for the scheme, the current government, “decided upon one rank-one pension in 2016” and “Rs 8,500 crore was given as pension to servicemen in the first year itself”.

“What is the comparison between Rs 8,500 crore and Rs100 crore?” he said. Laying out his “report card”, Singh listed the Regional Rapid Transport System, the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) as his administration’s major achievements.

Advertising

“This government gave us GMDA. We fought with the Congress because they looted Gurgaon, and then distributed that loot to other districts,” said Singh, adding that flyovers and underpasses, the Dwarka Expressway, an AIIMS in Rewari, and Metro connectivity to old Gurgaon were among the other achievements of the current government.

Apart from Singh, 48-year-old Kusheshwar Bhagat, who is contesting as an independent candidate, and Praveen Kumar, an advocate fielded by the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, filed their nominations Friday.

A total of eight people have filed their nominations so far.