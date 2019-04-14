Union Minister Birender Singh offers to resign as MP after son gets BJP ticket

Union Minister Birender Singh on Sunday offered to resign from the Cabinet and his Rajya Sabha membership after the BJP named his son Brijendra Singh as the party candidate from Hisar in Haryana.

“When BJP goes for elections…they’re against dynastic rule, so I thought it proper that if my son gets nomination I should resign from RS and Ministership. So I’ve written to Amit Shah ji, that I leave it to party, forthwith I’m ready to resign ,” the union minister for steel told news agency ANI. Click here for more election news

Brijendra’s name figured in the BJP’s 20th list for the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, BJP’s alliance partner Haryana Janhit Congress, a breakaway faction of the Congress, contested the seat and lost to Dushyant Chautala, then with the INLD. The BJP is contesting the seat as the HJC merged with the Congress in 2016.

Chautala, the sitting MP, went on to form the Jannaya Janata Party after he was expeled from the INLD. He had won the Hisar seat by over 30,000 votes in 2014.