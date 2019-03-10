Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections: Tripura to have two phase polls

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Taranikanti said 25,98,290 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise this year as per final electoral rolls.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Schedule: On fresh applications seeking changes in electoral rolls, the official said that the pleas would be only be processed after the Lok Sabha polls. (Image for representational purpose)

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti Sunday said that the state would have two-phase elections this year. He said polls would be held on April 11 and April 18.

“We have 25,98,290 eligible voters in our electoral rolls. However, since the final rolls were published, we have received 29,487 more applications for additions, deletions and corrections of voters’ details. 19,000 among these have already been disposed and the rest are in the pipeline,” the CEO said.

On fresh applications seeking changes in electoral rolls, the official said that the pleas would be only be processed after the Lok Sabha polls. Notification for the first phase of elections in the state will be released on March 18, while for the second phase it will be out on March 19.

Counting of the votes in the state would take place on May 23 with the rest of the states. The Model code of conduct has already been imposed and all violations would be strictly dealt with, including those on social media, CEO Taranikanti said.

He added that special training would be provided to all poll personnel from next week to ensure a smooth election process.

