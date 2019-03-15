Lok Sabha elections: Traders unsure of campaign material for SP-BSP alliance

The alliance struck by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)may have created ripples in the political circles but traders who deal with campaign material are unsure about its future. Some of them are reluctant to order material bearing the symbols of both the SP and the BSP.

Sitting in his shop, Agarwal Bandhu, 70-year-old Mohan Lal Agarwal says he does not know how long the alliance will last and hence, he has not invested a lot of money in material of the alliance. The shop used to sell publicity material for the SP and started dealing with BSP material as well after the alliance was announced.

“Pata nahi, kisi din man motav ho jaye Behnji aur Akhileshji ke beech mein, aur gathbandhan toot jaye. Humara toh nuksan ho jayega… (Don’t know when there might be differences between Behenji and Akhilesh and the alliance may be called off. We will have to suffer losses),” he said, trying to sell a car flag to an SP worker, at his shop outside the SP office, with pictures of BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Click here for more election news

“This is the only thing we are getting made with both the parties’ symbols and pictures,” he said, pointing to the pile of car flags on his desk, while his labrador Sona was sleeping under his chair.

Mohan Agarwal started selling material for SP since the party was founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1992. “I used to sell party material for Congress since 1970. After SP was formed in 1992 by Netaji, I started selling material for them. The party did well without alliances too. Let us see what happens this time,” he said.

Ravindra Agarwal (58), owner of Shubh Mayank Traders, outside the SP office in Lucknow’s Vikraditya Marg, says he is not sure how much material, with both the SP and BSP symbols, should be ordered. “Risk toh hai. Hum risk le rahe hain. Order de diya banners ka, but nuksaan ho sakta hai. Jab party ke candidate log risk le sakte hain, toh hum kyu na le. Aage gathbandhan toot gaya, toh dekhi jayegi (There’s obviously a risk and we are taking it. Why won’t we take risk when party candidates are doing it. If the alliance is called off in the future, we will see what to do),” Ravindra said, showing a flex banner design on a computer screen with photos of Mayawati and Akhilesh and the symbols of the parties in the middle. He says he invested roughly Rs 50,000 in printing joint material for now.

“Jua khel rahe 50,000 pe. Aage dekhte hain, kab tak gathbandhan rahega ki nahi, aur kitni demand hogi (We are gambling with Rs 50,000. Let’s see what the future holds and if the alliance lasts and what the demand is like),” he said.

“Hum order ka wait kar rahe hain. Kuch samaan advance mein bhi banwa liya hai, dekhte hain (We are waiting for orders. Some things we got done in advance, let’s see),” he said, showing a badge with pictures of the two leaders. Asked if he was planning to get material printed with RLD chief Ajit Singh’s picture and party symbol, he says, “Nahi, abhi tak toh uski demand hui nahi hai. Aage dekhiye kya hoga (No, there’s no demand for it yet. Let’s see what happens in the future),” said the 58-year-old, fixing his spectacles.

Outside the BSP office in Lucknow’s Mall Avenue, Rohit who sells party material in a cart, said he was yet to order anything, except car flags. “Car flags ki demand hai. Baaki agar hum bada order de toh kya pata kal ko nuksaan ho jaaye. Darr toh laga hai abhi. Kuch keh nahi sakte.. (There is a demand for car flags. If we give a big order, what if the alliance falls apart. We are wary of that and can’t say anything at the moment),” said the 26-year-old who also runs a shop outside the old BSP office in Hazratganj area of Lucknow.