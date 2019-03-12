Lok Sabha elections: Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joins BJP

Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joined the BJP on Tuesday. Hazra had won the 2014 election from Bolpur in West Bengal. In a ceremony held at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, Hazra officially joined the BJP along with CPI(M) MLA Khagen Murmu.

He joined the BJP in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The TMC leadership had expelled the Bolpur MP for anti-party activities on January 9.

The development comes days after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha Election which is starting on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

Talking to the Indian Express, senior party leader Mukul Rai said, “It’s just a trailer, film abhi baki hain (Picture is yet to finish), With LS polls TMC will be finished.“ Roy had also joined the BJP after resigning from TMC last year.

