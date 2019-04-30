The six mumbai seats

Mumbai South

Mumbai South constituency, known for its low voting percentage, continued its record with 52.15 per cent polling reported till 6 pm on Monday, a tad behind its 2014 election turnout of 52.49 per cent. According to Election Commission (EC) records, Mumbai South had recorded its highest turnout of 59.23 per cent in 1977. The constituency comprises areas like Worli, Seweri, Byculla, Mumbadevi, Malabar Hill and Colaba. Currently, in the six Assembly constituencies, Shiv Sena and BJP have two MLAs each, while Congress and AIMIM have one MLA each.

The constituency has a dominant Marathi-speaking population followed by Muslims, Jains and Gujarati communities. In 2014, Sena candidate Arvind Sawant had defeated two-time Congress MP Milind Deora. Both Deora and Sawant’s fates may be determined by the Marathi population, which, this time, seems divided unlike in 2014, when there was a ‘Modi wave’.

Mumbai South Central

With 55.35 per cent polling at 6 pm, the constituency upped its 2014 turnout of 53.09 per cent. More than six lakh Marathi voters live in areas such as Dadar, Wadala, Chembur and Anushakti Nagar Assembly segments are likely to play a crucial factor in these polls as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who resides in the constituency, has campaigned extensively against BJP-Shiv Sena candidates. The MNS has a sizeable presence in Dadar. Besides, Dalits votes in Dharavi and other areas could be another key factor. Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad, Sena’s Rahul Shewale and VBA’s Sanjay Bhosale are in the fray. Click here for more election news

Mumbai North Central

The constituency outdid its 2014 turnout of 48.67 per cent by witnessing a poll percentage of 52.84 till 6 pm. Of the 16.45 lakh registered voters, 4.14 lakh (25 per cent) belong to the Muslim community, second only to the 34 per cent Marathi voters (5.59 lakh). Besides, there are 77,000 (five per cent) Christian voters, 2.73 lakh (17 per cent) north Indian voters, 1.80 lakh (11 per cent) Gujarati and Rajasthani voters, followed by 1.05 lakh (6 per cent) south Indian voters. Several Bollywood stars — from Sanjay Dutt to Prem Chopra to Sohail Khan — cast their votes at Pali Hill polling station at Bandra (West).

Mumbai North West

The constituency witnessed a turnout of 54.71 per cent, up from 50.57 per cent in 2014. Of the total 17 lakh people living in the western suburbs that fall under the constituency, there are 3.62 lakh north Indians, 6.06 lakh Maharashtrians, 3.34 lakh Muslims, 1.9 lakh Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, 1.2 lakh south Indians and 85,000 from other communities. North Indian votes may seal the fate of the BJP-Sena alliance here, even as Muslim votes are likely to split between Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam and the SP. Indian cinema bigwigs, including the Bachchans, the Deols and actor Madhuri Dixit cast their votes here.

Mumbai North East

The constituency on Monday saw an increase in the voter turnout when compared to the 2014 polls. In 2014, while 51.70 per cent of the 15.27 lakh people had stepped out to vote, this year, the figure is 56.31 per cent. Around 46 per cent of the total electorate comprise Marathi voters. In 2009, when MNS had contested the Lok Sabha elections, Shishir Shinde, a Bhandup resident, had contested from here and stood third with 1.95 lakh votes. NCP’s Sanjay Dina Patil had won that year as he bagged 2.13 lakh votes with BJP’s Kirit Somaiya coming second with 2.10 lakh votes. However in 2014, when MNS didn’t contest and instead offered support to BJP, Somaiya won by over 3 lakh votes. Patil was second with 2.08 lakh votes. There are over 2.35 lakhs Muslim voters primarily based out of areas of Shivaji Nagar and Govandi. The Gujaratis and north Indians have 1.81 lakh voters each.

Mumbai North

The constituency saw actor Urmila Matondkar foray into politics as the Congress candidate, taking on the BJP incumbent Gopal Shetty. The seat is a BJP stronghold and perhaps the most difficult to whisk away from the saffron party. The turnout increased from 53.07 per cent in 2014 to 59.32 per cent in 2019. In 2014, Shetty had won against former city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam by over 4 lakh votes. The constituency has nearly 16 lakh voters in six Assembly constituencies. According to data collected by parties, after Marathi and Gujarati voters, both parties have tried to woo north Indians. Videos of Kandivali’s Kapol Vidyanidhi International School made rounds on social media on Monday. The serpentine queues of voters here ended only in the afternoon. Many turned back without voting.