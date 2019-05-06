Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC over nomination from Varanasi being rejected

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was seeking to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moved the Supreme Court Monday against his nomination papers being rejected by the Returning Officer (RO), reported news agency PTI. Yadav is contesting on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely to represent Yadav. The matter will reportedly be mentioned before the Supreme Court registrar for urgent listing. Varanasi votes in the last phase of elections on May 19.

Yadav’s nomination was rejected over discrepancies in his nomination papers. Varanasi Assistant RO Rajesh Kumar said, “He has not taken permission from ECI regarding contesting polls, which needs to be taken in case a government official who has been removed or suspended wants to contest polls.”

The Election Commission has sought Yadav’s reply by Wednesday.

Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining of the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.