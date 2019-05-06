Toggle Menu
Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC over nomination from Varanasi being rejectedhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-tej-bahadur-yadav-moves-sc-over-rejected-of-nomination-from-varanasi-5712464/

Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC over nomination from Varanasi being rejected

Tej Bahadur Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining of the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.

Lok Sabha elections: Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC over rejected of nomination from Varanasi
Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav with supporters in Varanasi, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was seeking to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moved the Supreme Court Monday against his nomination papers being rejected by the Returning Officer (RO), reported news agency PTI. Yadav is contesting on a ticket from the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, comprising of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely to represent Yadav. The matter will reportedly be mentioned before the Supreme Court registrar for urgent listing. Varanasi votes in the last phase of elections on May 19.

Yadav’s nomination was rejected over discrepancies in his nomination papers. Varanasi Assistant RO Rajesh Kumar said, “He has not taken permission from ECI regarding contesting polls, which needs to be taken in case a government official who has been removed or suspended wants to contest polls.”

The Election Commission has sought Yadav’s reply by Wednesday.

Yadav, who served in the Border Security Force, rose to fame after a video of him complaining of the food given to security personnel went viral on social media in 2017. He was later sacked from his post.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Polling underway in Shopian, Pulwama districts
2 EC counters fake news on EVM, VVPAT: Here's the right process to vote
3 India won't pardon Modi for '‘Bhrashtachari No. 1’ remark against Rajiv Gandhi: Raj Thackeray