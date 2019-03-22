Lok Sabha elections: Swabhimani Paksha looks to field consensus candidate in Sangli

SWABHIMANI PAKSHA is looking to field a consensus candidate in Sangli to take on BJP MP Sanjay Patil. Paksha chief MP Raju Shetti is learnt to have been speaking to the leaders of both Congress and NCP to decide on a candidate.

Paksha, the political wing of the farmer’s outfit Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana, has been insisting on contesting two seats to be a part of the Opposition grand alliance. While NCP has given Shetti the Hatkanagale seat from its kitty, the onus was on the Congress to reciprocate. The farmer’s outfit wanted either Wardha or Sangli seat. At last, the Sangli seat was zeroed on.

Situated right next door to Hatkanagle, Sangli is not a virgin territory for Paksha, thanks to the support base it has created over the years during the agitation for cane payment. The party also has a corporator in the Miraj Sangli Kurundwad Municipal Corporation. A traditional Congress seat, Sangli happens to be the home territory of former state chief minister Vasantdada Patil. Barring 2014, Congress has always won the seat.

The last MP, Pratik Patil, is a grandson of Vasantdada. Another grandson, Vishal Patil, now manages the cooperative sugar mill in the district. Over the years, NCP also has made its presence felt in the district with senior leaders like late home minister R R Patil and state NCP chief Jayant Patil hailing from Sangli.

The Sangli unit of Congress had protested against the allocation of the seat to Paksha, with some workers also locking up the party office.

During initial talks, names of Congress leaders Jayashree Patil and Vishal Patil were floated as possible candidates for the seat. However, it is learnt that the Congress refused to fight on the Paksha symbol. Now, the name of Dilip Patil — the chairman of Sangli District Central Cooperative Bank — has come forward as a strong candidate. Patil, a former director of the cooperative sugar mill managed by Jayant Patil, reportedly enjoys support across the district.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Patil, has managed to rub many leaders — both from his own party and the Opposition — the wrong way in the last five years. The fight for Sangli promises to be interesting given the local dynamics.