Our priority is to keep BJP out, will do whatever is required to do that: Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, 66, addressed a rally of Left parties in Jind town of Haryana Sunday. He sought support for CPI (M)’s Sukhbir Singh (Hisar) and CPI’s Arun Kumar (Ambala) in the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to The Indian Express, he talked about the effect of the BJP government on Haryana.

What do you expect from Haryana and Punjab?

I expect the people will react like people all over the country are reacting to achieve the primary priority of getting rid of this government at the Centre to save India and work towards changing India for the better.

How do you see the performance of the BJP government in Haryana?

It in Haryana has succeeded in actually dividing society on the basis of caste, religion and communal polarisation. This is not good for the future of Haryana.

Will you be part of any alliance in Punjab?

There is an alliance of Left and other like-minded people. But the basic polarisation in Punjab is between Congress and BJP-Akali Dal…our aim is to ensure that our legislators reach the Assembly in order to pressurise the government to adopt pro-people policies.

Why have Left parties failed to perform better in North India till now?

Our struggles have grown, our influence has grown and our capacity to set the agenda for politics in North India has grown. This has not been translated into electoral victories. For that there are a variety of factors but basically the social divisions in our society are being exploited by others to stop us from uniting all exploited people for creating a better society.

Do you think Congress is interested in a grand alliance?

There can never be a grand alliance in India before elections. The combinations that formed alternative governments at the Centre came into existence only post the elections.

Will Left parties support Congress in case of a hung Parliament?

Our priority is to keep BJP out. Whatever is required to do that we will do.

Has Priyanka’s entry made any difference to Congress prospects?

It’s too early to say but her entry seems to have galvanized the Congress party workers.