Shiv Sena backs BJP move on Sadhvi Pragya, other allies mum

While most allies of the BJP chose to withhold comment on the candidature of Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, the Shiv Sena hailed the decision to field her.

Advertising

“We welcome the nomination of the Sadhvi as a BJP candidate,” Sena Parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express on Thursday. When pointed out that her name was yet to be cleared in the Malegaon blasts case, Raut said, “Let people judge her.”

Thakur has been pitted against Congress candidate and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

READ | Digvijaya spread idea of Hindu terror, Sadhvi Pragya ‘right challenger’ for him: Ram Madhav

Advertising

Other NDA partners seemed less forthcoming with their comments on Thakur’s candidature, likely because none was inclined to rock the boat by publicly criticising the BJP. A senior alliance leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Sometimes, maintaining silence itself give the message.”

Click here for more election news

JD(U) secretary-general and spokesperson K C Tyagi declined comment. Apna Dal (S) president Ashish Patel said, “I will not make any comment on this matter.”

READ | Beaten, tortured to make me confess to blast, says Sadhvi Pragya

Another prominent ally, Lok Janshakti Party, too did not react. LJP central parliamentary board member Chirag Paswan, who is contesting from Jamui in Bihar, did not respond to phone calls and messages.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral merely said: “Its their prerogative, why should we comment?”