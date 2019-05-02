Sharad Pawar raises EVM bogey again, says manipulation of poll outcome attack on parliamentary democracy

A WAR of words broke out between NCP president Sharad Pawar and state BJP ministers after the former raised the electronic voting machine (EVM) bogey for the second time in two weeks.

In a televised interview given to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on April 30, Pawar said, “Some people have shown us a presentation that suggests that the chip used in the voting machines is vulnerable to manipulation and hacking, and can be controlled from a distance. I’m not a technocrat and lack adequate knowledge in this regard. But this is worrying all of us (read Opposition parties).”

Cautioning that people would lose faith in the election process if the poll outcomes are manipulated, Pawar said “this would be an attack on the parliamentary democracy”. Click here for more election news

“People and various parties have raised objections regarding the election machinery. Various news reports have also appeared against the Election Commission of India (ECI), which aren’t encouraging,” he added.

Countering the offensive, three BJP ministers — Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan and Vinod Tawde — claimed that Pawar was saying this since he had already sensed defeat in Baramati, his own backward. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is seeking a third consecutive term from Baramati.

The BJP camp pointed out that Pawar’s latest remarks had come in response to the channel’s question over BJP’s claims that it will wrest even Baramati this time. “It is said that Sharad Pawar always has a sound understanding of which way the winds are blowing. He senses that the BJP may win Baramati this time, and so is already blaming the EVMs,” said Mahajan.

During campaigning, Patil, who is number 2 after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Cabinet, had quipped that the BJP will win Baramati at any cost this time. “When someone (Patil) who has not contested a single state or national poll says such a thing, people do suspect on whether that confidence stems from the knowledge that the EVMs can be manipulated,” said Pawar.

Last week, Pawar had told The Indian Express in an interview that the NCP would have no problem in winning Baramati. “100 per cent we are winning. This time the victory margin will be higher than what it was in 2014,” he had said.

Recently, Pawar and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu had led a joint press conference in Mumbai, where a demand that the ECI must count 50 per cent of the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips was raised. Naidu, too, had alleged that the EVMs were vulnerable to programming errors, manipulation and hacking.