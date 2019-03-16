Parth Pawar thanks grandfather, says ‘major task but ready’

MINUTES after his name was announced as the NCP candidate from the Maval constituency in Pune district, Parth Pawar (27), the grandson of party chief Sharad Pawar, said he was ready for the challenge and would put in all efforts to emerge victorious.

“It is a challenge and I am ready for it. I will put in my best efforts. I am sure that with the support of all workers and leaders of Congress and NCP, I will be able to prove my merit,” Parth told The Indian Express.

Asked whether he was nervous as it was his first election, and he belonged to a family with an unbeaten electoral record, he said, “I am neither nervous nor overexcited. But yes, there is pressure on me…pressure of the huge Maval constituency which spans two districts. It will be a big task to reach out to each and every voter. But as I said, I am ready. I will try to reach out to the last voter in the constituency.”

Parth said his entire family, including his grandfather Sharad Pawar, would campaign for him. “Not just my grandfather, but my entire family will be campaigning for me. My own family and my party, which is like my family, will be with me during my campaign,” he added. “I would like to thank my grandfather, my father, party president Jayant Patil and all leaders and workers who have given me such a big responsibility. I hope I will live up to their expectations”.

Parth said he would seek votes on the basis of several issues that affect the public. “Issues like Red Zone has been affecting the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad for a long time. I would like to assure voters that the Red Zone will be on top of my agenda. Besides, the issue of a direct pipeline from Pavana dam, which has been stuck for years, will also be a priority. Then there is the issue of inadequate number of STPs, as a result of which untreated water is directly making it to Pavana river. There is a desperate need to set up an ITI and improve industrial and education facilities in Maval,” he said.

Parth said he has been interacting with the people of the constituency, to understand local issues, for days. “I have a fair understanding of the problems…,” he said.

On how he rated his opponent, sitting Sena MP Shrirang Barne, Parth said, “I would not like to go comment. Each has own working style and understanding of issues. I have my own understanding and will implement my ideas if given a chance to serve the people.”