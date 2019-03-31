Selfies & social media: Haryana CEO urges youngsters to vote

Addressing students in Gurgaon as part of a systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Ranjan said young voters should click a selfie and upload it on social media after they cast their vote.

Advertising

“You must go to the polling booth to cast your vote on May 12, and take a selfie with your friends, displaying the ink mark on your fingers. You can then upload that memorable picture on Instagram, Facebook and other social media,” Ranjan, who was speaking at Amity University, said.

“You will not get this opportunity again and again. Next time when the elections happen, your friends would have settled somewhere else and would be so busy that all of you will not be able to gather for such a picture. So, you must not waste this opportunity,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri reiterated this point in his address: “Casting our vote gives us a sense of pride, so why not go to the polling booth, cast your vote, and take a selfie which you can then share on social media to garner likes? I believe everyone likes getting likes on social media.”

Ranjan also emphasised that casting a vote contributes to “strengthening democracy” and “making a better nation”.

“Many people are very knowledgeable about the country and the world and criticise governments, but don’t vote on the day of elections. Nothing will happen by criticising, but you can cast your vote and contribute to making a good government…If you do not like any of the candidates, you must press NOTA, so that there is pressure on parties to choose good candidates,” said Ranjan.

“If you do not like any of the candidates, you must still go to the polling centre and press NOTA, so that there is pressure on political parties to choose good candidates,” he said.