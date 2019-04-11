Lok Sabha elections 2019: When is second phase of polling?

The first phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections ended today, as people turned up in huge numbers to elect 91 parliamentarians in over a month-long polling exercise. The general elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, with the next phase due on April 18. It will cover 97 constituencies across 13 states.

Voting occurred in constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories in the first of the mega seven-phase general elections.

Some of the prominent constituencies that would vote in the second phase include Mandya, Mysore, Bangalore, Latur, Solapur, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Chennai North, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Bulandshahr, Tripura East, Amravati and others.

Elections results will be declared on May 23.

The Lok Sabha elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to retain power at the Centre. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will try and revive fortunes of his party which was reduced to 44 seats in the 2014 General Elections.