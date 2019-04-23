Seat watch, Ferozepur, Bathinda: Aspirant says supporters want decision ‘reviewed’

TWO DAYS after Congress announced Sher Singh Ghubaya’s candidature from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, a massive gathering was seen at Dana Mandi of Guru-Har-Sahai constituency of Ferozepur from where Rana Sodhi represents people in Vidhan Sabha.

Sodhi, who is sports minister in Punjab’s Cabinet, was seeking a ticket from Ferozepur either for himself or for his son Anumeet Heera Sodhi. However, it instead went to Ghubaya, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who joined Congress a month ago.

“Supporters have asked us to make them meet Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh or high command at Delhi. On the lines of Faridabad, they have sought a review on the candidate even for this seat. The party had to change the candidate in Faridabad after protest by supporters. Same is the outrage in Ferozepur. We will convey their message to the CM and even to AICC president Rahul Gandhi,” said Sodhi. Click here for more election news

Sodhi has been demanding Lok Sabha ticket from Ferozepur since 2004. In 2004 and 2009, the ticket was allotted to then Congress leader Jagmeet Brar. In 2014, it was given to PPCC president Sunil Jakhar who was MLA Abohar at the time. Congress had lost all three elections to SAD. Since 1998, SAD has won the Ferozepur seat five times consecutively.

Hardeep Singh, president of the Rai Sikh Association, Punjab, said, “As the area has Rai Sikh population, Congress should have given the ticket to some other Rai Sikh candidate who has been in the party for decades together, rather than giving it to someone who joined a month back. His son is already MLA from Fazilka.”

Pala Bhatti, president of Kamboj Maha Sabha, said, “Where did the party’s one family one ticket rule go? The party needs to review this decision.”

Even from Bathinda, former Congress MLA Ajit Inder Moffar, who was a ticket aspirant, said, “I remained MLA three times from Sardulgarh which falls in Bathinda parliament constituency. I defeated Balwinder Singh Bhunder — who is next after former CM Parkash Singh Badal — all the three times. I have defeated a stalwart thrice, but I was still not given chance. No doubt I will walk along the party, but last time (in 2014), allegations were levelled against me that Congress’s vote reduced from Mansa, Sardulgarh areas. So now I have told the high command that they can appoint their own team here to look into affairs. We will help in campaign.”