Send us to Lok Sabha, will stop sealing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Do not fall for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand of “fake nationalism”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the city’s traders Monday, promising to halt sealing if the AAP candidates make it to the next Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the trading class, which has “always been loyal to the BJP”, was feeling “orphaned”. The Delhi CM went on to list demonetisation, poor implementation of GST and sealing as some of the alienating factors.

“You supported Modi, what did you get in return? Support Kejriwal, he will stand with you till his last breath. We got a stay on the Mayapuri sealing when the drive had started. The traders of that area are thankful to the AAP government. I want to assure traders, give AAP all seven seats… I will halt sealing drive,” he said.

The Delhi CM claimed he had spoken to a section of traders who are keen on voting for Modi on the nationalism plank, “despite having suffered losses”.

“Modi ji’s nationalism is fake, a lie. When he does Ganga aarti, it is telecast live. Modi ji has woven a maya jaal. I appeal to traders — see through the web of lies. Modi ji has a secret, deep relationship with Pakistan. And when it is questioned, the PM carries out an attack on the CM. What is nationalism in the absence of a robust economy, employment, trade?” he said.

According to political observers, sealing is one of the key factors in Delhi as it goes to polls on May 12, due to the scale of losses traders have suffered owing to the SC-monitored drive on the grounds of illegal constructions and pollution. “The Centre has terrorised the traders. Not just opposition leaders, I-T and ED notices are being issued… to traders, raids are being carried out. The country is witnessing tax terrorism. Such a climate of fear is not good… Go after the corrupt, but indiscriminate notices shouldn’t be sent,” Kejriwal said.