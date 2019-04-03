Lok Sabha elections: Sandalwood stars heat up Sumalatha’s campaign in Mandya

“Carrying forward the Ambareesh legacy.” This is how actress-turned-Lok Sabha candidate Sumalatha, who is contesting from Mandya, defines her entry to mainstream politics. Her rival from the constituency is Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil.

While Nikhil seems to benefit from the Congress-JD(S) alliance, Sumalatha is contesting as an independent candidate from the constituency, which has been represented by her late husband Ambareesh three times.

Making the first move to support her, popular Kannada actor and film producer Darshan Thoogudeepa kick-started campaign for Sumalatha on April 1, covering 20 villages in and around Srirangapatna. The actor’s move to continue campaigning even in the light of displeasure expressed from the JD(S) camp has helped Sumalatha. “Ambi Appaji (Ambareesh) may not be with us today but Mother India (as Sumalatha is fondly called) has lakhs of supporters here. We should unitedly work together to ensure she wins with a big margin,” Darshan said braving the blistering summer day and a fractured hand.

Actor Yash, who enjoys wide popularity in the South after the release of KGF last year, was the next to follow as he stressed on the point asserted by Darshan during the campaign – to vote for the ‘right’ Sumalatha. He said that some vested interests were trying to confuse the voters by fielding other candidates with the same name. “The impact that Ambareesh Anna had over Mandya is irreplaceable. He is identified with Mandya across the country and the globe,” he said.

The Sandalwood support, however, has not gone down well with Chief Minister Kumaraswamy. Taking a jibe at the actors supporting his son’s rival, he said, “Let them campaign and understand the problems of the farmers. Let them bear the heat that our farmers suffer from on a daily basis.”

Apart from the Sandalwood support, Sumalatha has also been successful in garnering support from the titular Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. “Ambareesh was with our family during our tough times. He has also been a very close aide to my father, the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The Mysuru royal family wishes all the best to Sumalatha,” he said.

There is speculation that more members from the Sandalwood fraternity including ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep would campaign for Sumalatha in the coming days.