SP fields Nishad community leader from Gorakhpur seat

While Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said he quit the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh because the SP was not willing to let it contest on its party symbol, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced another prominent local Nishad community leader, Ram Bhual Nishad, as candidate from Gorakhpur seat.

Sanjay Nishad, who had on Friday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that he will not be a part of the three opposition parties’ alliance, on Saturday said the BJP has agreed to let the party contest on its own symbol.

Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen had won the Lok Sabha by-election from Gorakhpur on an SP ticket after Adityanath, a five-time MP from the constituency, vacated the seat in 2017 to take over as the chief minister. He was expected to be fielded from the constituency with the same arrangement this time.

At around 15 per cent, the Nishad community has a sizeable presence in Gorakhpur.

Sanjay Nishad today said, “They (SP) wanted us to contest on their symbol, which was not acceptable to us. They did not put our party’s symbol anywhere during campaigning. This is not how an alliance works.”

He refused to elaborate on the seats his party will contest as part of the BJP-led NDA. “Those things will become clear soon…which seats we will contest, and how many we will contest, will be decided over the next few days,” he said.

Asked what prompted the party to quit the opposition alliance, SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Sunday Express, “Ask Nishad Party…. As promised, we had given them the two seats: Maharajganj and Gorakhpur.”

Addressing the media on Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sitting along with Sanjay Nishad, had announced that Nishad Party will be part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in UP.

Ram Bhual Nishad, fielded by SP from Gorakhpur seat, had been associated with the BSP for several years and had also been a minister in Mayawati’s 2007 government. He was elected an MLA from Kauriram seat (now Gorakhpur rural) in 2002 on a BSP ticket.

In 2014 General Election, he had contested unsuccessfully from Gorakhpur on a BSP ticket. He had unsuccessfully contested the 1996 state polls from Chillupar as an Independent.

Ram Bhual left BSP before 2017 Assembly elections after he was denied a ticket and joined the BJP. But he switched over to SP when denied a ticket even in BSP. He contested the Assembly polls from Chillupar on an SP ticket and lost to BSP’s Vinay Shankar Tiwari.

He has cases registered against him at Badhalganj police station in Gorakhpur.

SP names Kanpur candidate

The SP on Saturday also announced Ram Kumar as the party candidate from Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Kumar was elected MLA from Unnao Sadar in 1999 on an SP ticket. He had contested the seat in 2004 but lost.

His father Manohar Lal was an MP from Kanpur in 1977 for Janata Party and was also a five-time MLA – thrice from Kanpur Cantonment and twice from Unnao Sadar seat. Ram Kumar’s brother, Deepak Kumar, was elected MP from Unnao Lok Sabha seat in 1999 for the SP.