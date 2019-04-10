RLD approaches Uttar Pradesh poll panel on Sanjeev Balyan ‘threat’ to voters

The office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday sought a report from Muzaffarnagar district magistrate into a complaint against former Union minister and BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan for making objectionable comments and allegedly “threatening voters” at a public meeting.

The complaint was lodged by the Rashtriya Lok Dal, whose chief Ajit Singh is contesting against Balyan. The RLD attached a video of the BJP leader’s speech along with its complaint, in which Balyan is purportedly heard saying that he will settle scores with alleged “criminals” campaigning for his opponent.

Muzaffarnagar goes to the polls on Thursday.

The Indian Express could not contact Balyan for a comment.

In the video, Balyan is heard purportedly saying, “Aaj chunaav prachar ke dauran aap dekhte hain, poore UP ke sabse kukhyaat apraadhi saath ghoomte hain; jo apraadhi Yogi-ji ke darr se bhaag gaye thhe UP chhor kar woh apraadhi gaaon mein waapas aana shuru ho gaye hain…. Chunaav ladne-waale toh Delhi waapas chale jayenge. Inki kaun khoj khabar lega? Yogi-ji ki police ek-ek apraadhi se uska hisaab legi (You find hardcore criminals roaming free during campaigning – criminals who had fled due to Yogi Adityanath’s fear are returning…. Those contesting polls will return to Delhi, who will check these people? Yogi’s police will take each one of them into account).”

“Main bata dena chahta hun virodhiyon se, Sanjeev Balyan Muzaffarnagar mein paida hua thha, Sanjeev Balyan yahin hai, aur chunaav ke baad bhi yahin rahega. Ek-ek se hisaab hoga aur gin-gin ke hisaab hoga…. (I would like to tell the opponents that Sanjeev Balyan was born in Muzaffarnagar, and will be here even after the elections. We will take into account each person…”

RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary told The Indian Express, “We have submitted a complaint and copy of the video with EC and requested for lodging a criminal case against Balyan for threatening voters.”

UP’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahm Ram Dev Tiwari said they have received the complaint and have sought a report from the district magistrate. “We are looking into the matter and will take action accordingly, if needed,” Tiwari said.