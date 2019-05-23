Lok Sabha Elections: Results today, tight security in place

THE STAGE is all set for the city to get its new Member of Parliament on Thursday. It is going to be a keen contest between actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher of the BJP, old warhorse Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress and former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan of the AAP.

Counting will start at 8.30 am at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, Chandigarh. There will be 42 tables and 14 rounds. After that, it will be cross-checked with VVPAT. Although trend will start emerging around 12 noon, the results will be out by late night. There were 597 polling booths in Chandigarh.

Of the total 6.46 lakh voters, 70.62 per cent polled their votes on May 19. In all, there are 36 candidates in the fray of whom nine are women. While exit polls have predicted Kher’s victory, other candidates have rubbished the exit polls. Bansal said, “I have never understood the exit polls. They pick up a few people and just see what they are saying. I know the response I am getting from people and I can say that we are winning.”

Dhawan, too, stated that he was winning. “There is no Modi wave. Are these exit polls reliable? I don’t think so,” he said. “People don’t even want to hear Kirron Kher’s name, what to talk of giving the seat to her?” Chandigarh ki Awaaz Party candidate Avinash Singh Sharma said, “These exit polls don’t present a true picture. I have a large number of supporters in colonies itself and people say that they are winning. On May 23, you will get to know that these exit polls are fake.”

However, expecting a clear victory, the BJP has ordered ladoos for Thursday. Workers had made a bee line at the sweet shops to order ladoos which are to be distributed after the win. Dholwalas have also been hired. Liquor vends will remain closed on Thursday on account of election results. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, riding high on the ‘Modi wave’, Kher had defeated four-time MP Bansal with a margin of 70,000 votes. Gul Panag, the then AAP candidate, had surprised poll analysts as she secured one lakh votes.

Security outside strong room

There are 170 police officials guarding the centre: CRPF in inner cordon, IRB of Chandigarh Police in middle cordon and local police in outer cordon.

In the perimeter security, there are two PCRs, QRT operations cell, two video/photographers, mounted staff around boundary wall. There is one inspector as incharge for one shift and there are three such shifts. Approximately, 12 CCTV cameras are installed for surveillance at the main strong room and reserve strong room. Also, there is one DSP incharge for this entire security.

The strong room having EVMs used during the polling, which is being guarded by central forces, will be opened at 7 am in the presence of candidates and their representatives. The entire CCET premises is under CCTV surveillance for the smooth conduct of counting process.

The pre-counting for postal ballots will begin at 8:00 am. Thereafter, around 8:30 am, the counting of votes in EVMs will be done in the main hall and the additional hall.

The counting process will be supervised by three AROs Arjun Sharma, Anil Garg and Uma Shankar under the overall supervision of the Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Mandip Singh Brar.

Sachin Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Vivek Verma, SIO NIC, have been appointed as nodal officers for data compilation. Manish Lohan has been appointed as the nodal officer for ETPBS, Virat is the nodal officer for postal ballots and Sudhanshu Gautam is the nodal officer for the media.

For the transparent conduct of the counting process, all the security arrangements have been put in place and a copy of instructions of counting of VVPAT slips, counting agents, and other general instructions about the counting process have been given to the representatives of the political parties.

Highlights

* General observer Monimala Phukan Borthakur and counting observer for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Nagendra Pratap held a meeting with the contesting candidates at UT Guest House in the presence of election officials of Chandigarh Administration.

* The SSP held a meeting with the police staff on duty. One full company of CRPF is deployed. Three-tier security is already in place.

* A large chunk of force is put on reserve to deal with any law and order situation. CID wing is deployed in plain clothes to keep a watch on troublemakers.