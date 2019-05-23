BJP’s ‘desert storm’ in Rajasthan as Congress fails to cash in on Assembly poll gains

The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clean sweep in Rajasthan, with saffron party candidates leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is leading in one seat, as per latest Election Commission trends. The saffron surge in the desert state is palpable as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with BJP’s Subhas Chand Baheria leading with a margin of more than four lakh votes in Bhilwara constituency.

Despite wresting power from Vasundhara Raje in the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress is trailing behind on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats of the northern state. In Jodhpur, Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 1,01,628 votes. Ashok Gehlot, who became the chief minister of Rajasthan for the third time in December 2018, had represented Jodhpur seat in Lok Sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.

The BJP had clinched all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, securing 55.6 per cent vote share. Congress, which polled 30.7 per cent of the votes, failed to open its account in the state. In 2014, BJP benefited from the anti-incumbency against the UPA.

Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer), Balak Nath (Alwar), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Chandra Prakash Chaudhary (Chittorgarh), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural), Devji Patel (Jalore), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran), Gajendra Singh Shekhwat (Jodhpur), Diya Kumari (Rajsamand) and Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) are leading with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

Rathore, who was a Union Minister in the Modi government, seems to have cornered most of the votes of the Rajput and Baniya communities in the Jaipur (Rural) constituency against his rival Krishna Poonia of the Congress. BJP’s alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading with a margin of 58912 votes in Nagaur seat.

The Congress party, upbeat after the assembly election victory, had pulled all stops to ensure it wins at least in a few strongholds of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. Soon after coming to power, the Congress turned its attention towards farmers announcing farm loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh. The constitution of the Farmers’ Commission, pension for small and marginal farmers, and a deadline for installing one lakh electricity connections, were other key decisions. But it seems, it failed to translate into votes for the Congress.

Factionalism within parties

Both the BJP and Congress continue to face strong infighting within their ranks in the state. Several Congress leaders had told The Indian Express, that in many places weak candidates got tickets due to the turf war between the Gehlot and Pilot factions, with Gehlot having the upper hand. Meanwhile, the saffron party has several power centers in the state including Vasundhara Raje who was appointed the vice president after the assembly election defeat. In a letter following her appointment, Raje said, “Will dutifully perform the role of the party Vice President but will not leave Rajasthan. I have said before, my palanquin came to Rajasthan and only the bier will leave from here.”

Two-phase voting

The overall voter turnout in the state was recorded at 66.07 per cent which is higher than that of 2014 when 63 per cent votes were polled. The state which has 4,88,19,246 electorates including 2,54,27,348 male voters and 2,33,91,631 female voters saw an improved outpour in 2019. While 66.54 male votes were recorded, 65.5 per cent women came out to the polling booths.

Rajasthan had the first phase of polling on April 29, in which 63.71 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 13 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining 12 seats went to polls in the fifth phase with 68.17 per cent polling recorded. While the highest turnout was recorded in Gangasagar with 75.15 per cent, the lowest 55.06 per cent turnout was in Dausa (ST).

Generally, the ruling party has retained the advantage of the assembly elections in the state. The last exception was two decades ago, when the Congress won 18 of 25 seats in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, followed by a sweeping 153 of 200 seats in the Assembly elections the same year, but failed to translate these in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, winning just 9 of the 25 seats.