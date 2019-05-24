NOTA outperforms Left in some states, receives over 64 lakh votes nationally

Over sixty-four lakh people voted for NOTA in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the most being in Bihar, where over eight lakh people pressed the None of the Above button. The BJP and its ally JD(U) won 33 out of a total of 40 seats in Bihar. The vote share for NOTA, at 2%, is greater than the vote share for other parties, including the AIMIM (0.72%), the BSP (1.67%), and the CPM (0.07%).

Follow Indian General Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates

Advertising

Around 3.27 lakh voters opted for the NOTA in Rajasthan where the BJP emerged victorious on all the 25 seats. A similar trend was witnessed in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in the state when 3,27,902 voters had opted for NOTA in the state. Here too, the NOTA outperformed some of the parties such as the CPI, CPM and the BSP, getting more votes across the state than them.

More than 1.54 lakh voters exercised NOTA option in Punjab where Congress registered an impressive victory by winning eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats. The percentage of NOTA votes was more than the vote percentage of some political parties like CPI and CPM in the state. As against 1.12 per cent of votes in favour of NOTA, the vote percentage of CPI and CPM was just 0.31 and 0.08 respectively.

Among 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab, it was Faridkot constituency where a maximum number of voters rejected the candidates. A total of 19,246 voters in Faridkot went for NOTA, as per EC data available.

Advertising

Over 41,000 voters pressed the NOTA button in Haryana where the ruling BJP won all 10 seats. The share of NOTA in Haryana was 0.68 per cent of the total votes polled, as per the Election Commission data.

Also, over 45,000 voters in the national capital chose the NOTA option, an increase of over 6,200 votes polled under the category compared to the 2014 general elections. The votes cast under the NOTA category accounted for 0.53 per cent of the total votes.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, the reserved North West Delhi seat saw the maximum number of votes polled under the category at 10,210. The seat had the least number of candidates in the fray and the maximum number of voters.

Meanwhile, Lakshwadeep recorded the least number of NOTA voters with 100 people pressing the button. The BJP, here, however, only received 25 more votes than NOTA.

(Inputs from PTI)