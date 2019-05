Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 for UP: Date, polling schedule, constituency wise result, FAQs, key candidates

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 Date for UP: Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and plays a key role in deciding government formation at the Centre. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Baratiya Janata Party (BJP) had registered a massive victory in the state, winning 71 seats. The Modi juggernaut in 2014 had decimated the Congress, the Sajamwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj party.

Congress could hold on to just two seats in UP while the SP managed to win in five constituencies. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to zero. For the 2019 elections, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have stitched an alliance to take on the the BJP. Barring Amethi and Rae Bareli, SP will contest on 37 seats, while BSP will fight on 38 seats. Ajit Jogi’s RLD is also a part of this coalition. The Congress, meanwhile, is independently fighting on 80 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi, a seat he won in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are contesting from their family bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. Click here to read details about Lok Sabha elections

UP (Uttar Pradesh) Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Date:

The results for the Lok Sabha elections, including 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, will be announced on May 23. The seven-phase elections concluded on May 19. In the first phase, polling was held in eight constituencies on April 11. In phase two on April 18, eight seats went to poll. In phase three, ten constituencies voted on April 23, while the fourth and fifth phases, held on April 29 and May 6 respectively, saw 13 and 14 constituencies going to polls. On May 12, voters in 14 seats will cast their ballot in the sixth phase. In the last phase on May 19, 13 seats will vote.

UP (Uttar Pradesh) Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Schedule

Phase No of seats Polling Date Results Date 1 8 April 11, 2019 May 23, 2019 2 8 April 18, 2019 3 10 April 23, 2019 4 13 April 29, 2019 5 14 May 6, 2019 6 14 May 12, 2019 7 13 May 19, 2019

How to Check Live Counting of Votes:

The results for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23. The Election Commission of India will announce the results on their website https://eci.gov.in/. The results will also be available on indianexpress.com. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for UP Constituency Wise Results

