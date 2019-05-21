Ahead of Lok Sabha verdict, Amit Shah hosts dinner for BJP allies

Buoyed by the exit polls that have predicted a return of the NDA government in the Centre, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday hosted leaders of the alliance for dinner in a New Delhi hotel.

Advertising

The dinner comes two days before the results for the Lok Sabha elections and is being seen as a meeting to plan post-poll strategies.

In attendance were JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray, along with senior leaders of the BJP.

The Shiv Sena expressed confidence that the PM Modi-led government will return for a second term. At the same time, it also praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their “hard work”, saying their party will get enough seats to bag the leader of opposition’s post in the new Lok Sabha.

Advertising

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of ministers of his government at the BJP headquarters where he thanked them for their work. Addressing the ministers, Modi likened his campaign for this Lok Sabha election to a pilgrimage, saying it stood out from other polls as it was being fought by the people and not the party alone.

“I have seen many elections but this one was beyond politics. The public was fighting them (the elections). I have campaigned in assembly elections and undertaken political tours for the party in different elections. When I toured during these polls, it seemed that I was on a pilgrimage,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The Prime Minister met Union ministers from the BJP as well as allies at the meeting- called ‘Aabhar milan’ (expressing gratitude)- hosted by party president Amit Shah. The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for “their service to the nation” ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.

Later in a tweet, Shah said, “I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years. Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”