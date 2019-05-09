Lok Sabha elections: Repoll in Tripura political defeat for BJP, claims CPI (M)

Tripura’s opposition party CPI (M) Thursday said repolls announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 168 out of 1,679 polling stations of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, was ‘political defeat’ for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Speaking to reporters here this evening, CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das said, “50 percent of voters could not even cast their votes at West Tripura seat on April 11. The decision of repoll was a political defeat for BJP. Repolling in so many booths of a single constituency is unparalleled in the country”.

Das also said his party would ask Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti and Returning Officer Vikas Singh to hold videography inside and outside the polling stations. This would make sure voters were not disturbed while coming to the booths, the communist leader added.

Das also said the repoll decision fulfilled only 10 percent of CPI (M)’s demand for fresh elections.

After polling was held in West Tripura seat, a report of the Returning Officer revealed that webcasting suffered disturbances in 433 polling stations. Both CPI (M) and Congress parties subsequently alleged largescale rigging in the absence of CCTV cameras and demanded fresh election in the constituency.

Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar today appealed voters to reach out to polling stations on Sunday, when repolls would be held, and cast their mandate against BJP.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CPI (M) filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging ECI decision to hold repolls in 168 polling stations and sought fresh elections in the seat.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura Parliamentary constituency. Polling was held in West Tripura seat on April 11 while East Tripura (ST) seat went to polls on April 23.

Repolling would be held from 7 AM till 5 PM on May 12. During the process, 1,41,251 electors including 71920 male, 69328 female and 3 voters from the third gender, would cast mandate across 26 assembly segments in four districts of the state.