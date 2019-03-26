Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar joins BJP, gets ticket for Madha

As Congress’s Satara district president Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar joined the BJP along with hundreds of followers at an event in Mumbai, the BJP announced his candidature from the Madha Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

Nimbalkar will now take on NCP’s Sanjay Shinde on the seat. Before quitting the race, NCP president Sharad Pawar had announced that he would contest from the constituency.

Claiming that Pawar had stepped aside as he could sense which way the wind was blowing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, said: “Instead of landing himself in an accident, he (Sharad Pawar) preferred to take a U-turn.

The decision to withdraw from Madha Lok Sabha seat by Pawar, who is amongst the most-experienced leader, is a clearly pointer to which way politics is heading in Maharashtra and India.”

Referring to a series of Congress-NCP leaders’ entry into the BJP folds ahead of the 2019 elections, Fadnavis said it showed the generation next’s acceptance of “Modi politics”, which is “development driven”.

“There should be no ambiguity about Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar’s ability to defeat the NCP candidate in Madha,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, who joined the BJP last week, the chief minister said, “Now, when we have the support of Mohite-Patil family, there should be no scope for any more questions about electoral prospects of the BJP in western Maharashtra.” Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil was also present on the occasion.

Citing a cricket analogy, Fadnavis said, “Whether it is IPL, T20 or Test matches, with young, promising leaders we are all set for victory.”

Nimbalkar also trained his guns on NCP president Sharad Pawar. “The Baramati leaders (read Pawar) never wanted any body else to grow politically. As a result, they never allowed any development projects in Satara for last several decades… Whether it is Bheema-Neera irrigation project or railway project, the NCP leadership never allowed development in our constituency, which is unfortunate,” Nimbalkar said.

Acknowledging the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “In the last four years, the BJP leaders in state made no discrimination against projects in ruling or rivals constituencies. They always promoted projects, which were in public interest.”