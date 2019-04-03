Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi’s two-day Maharashtra trip from tomorrow

After filing his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad and addressing a rally there, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Nagpur on April 4. He will then move to Pune.

The Congress is also planning to hold Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Latur’s Ausa and Aurangabad for the second phase of the polls. (Express photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

CONGRESS president Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, starting April 4, during which he will hold three election rallies and a public interaction with students in Pune.

On April 5, he will hold a two-hour interaction with students at the Bharati Vidyapeeth campus, and later, will attend two public rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

Rahul was expected to hold the Nagpur rally in favour of party candidate Nana Patole on April 5. The party, however, had to make a change in the plan after its preferred location of Kasturchand Park ground wasn’t available due to BSP chief Mayawati’s rally being scheduled there on the day.

The Congress is also planning to hold Rahul’s rallies in Latur’s Ausa and Aurangabad for the second phase of the polls.

