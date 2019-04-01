Will fill up all government vacancies in a year: Rahul Gandhi

SIX DAYS after announcing the details of a minimum income scheme for the poorest, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday unveiled another proposal Sunday, saying that if voted to power, his party would fill up all vacancies in the government by March 31, 2020.

However, he said that the promise was linked to devolution of funds from the Centre to states in critical areas, such as healthcare and education.

”Today, there are 22 Lakh job vacancies in Government. We will have these vacancies filled by 31st March, 2020. Devolution of funds from the Center to each State Govt for healthcare, education etc. will be linked to these vacant positions being filled,” Gandhi posted on Twitter. Click for more election news

The Congress chief did not provide any further details about the new proposal.

On March 25, Gandhi had announced that if his party was voted to power, its government would roll out a minimum income scheme guaranteeing Rs 72,000 a year to the bottom-most or poorest 20 per cent of households.