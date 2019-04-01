Toggle Menu
Will fill up all government vacancies in a year: Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-rahul-gandhi-says-will-fill-up-all-government-vacancies-in-a-year-5652056/

Will fill up all government vacancies in a year: Rahul Gandhi

On March 25, Rahul Gandhi had announced that if his party was voted to power, its government would roll out a minimum income scheme guaranteeing Rs 72,000 a year to the bottom-most or poorest 20 per cent of households.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, rahul gandhi, congress, government, vacancies in government, job vacancies, minimum income scheme, poor, nyay scheme, indian express news
Rahul Gandhi said that the promise was linked to the devolution of funds from the Centre to states in critical areas, such as healthcare and education.

SIX DAYS after announcing the details of a minimum income scheme for the poorest, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday unveiled another proposal Sunday, saying that if voted to power, his party would fill up all vacancies in the government by March 31, 2020.

However, he said that the promise was linked to devolution of funds from the Centre to states in critical areas, such as healthcare and education.

”Today, there are 22 Lakh job vacancies in Government. We will have these vacancies filled by 31st March, 2020. Devolution of funds from the Center to each State Govt for healthcare, education etc. will be linked to these vacant positions being filled,” Gandhi posted on Twitter. Click for more election news

The Congress chief did not provide any further details about the new proposal.

On March 25, Gandhi had announced that if his party was voted to power, its government would roll out a minimum income scheme guaranteeing Rs 72,000 a year to the bottom-most or poorest 20 per cent of households.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP conspired to field Bhim Army chief from Varanasi: Mayawati
2 Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala too, Congress says unity message to South
3 Rahul Gandhi's second seat Wayanad: BJP calls it panic, Left says Cong has lost the plot