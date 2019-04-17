Rahul says Cong campaign song a ‘big hit’, but BJP video is longer, more popular on YouTube

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said the party’s campaign theme song for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ‘Main Hi Tho Hindustan Hoon’ has become a “big hit” across India. The campaign is built around the NYAY scheme, the party’s main election plank, which Rahul assured was not just a slogan but a commitment to the people.

Advertising

“#AbHogaNYAY is not just a slogan, it’s the Congress party’s commitment to the people of India. Our catchy campaign theme song has become a big hit across India. Here’s a new video built around our NYAY theme,” Rahul said.

Congress theme song for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The song, which has garnered nearly one lakh views on YouTube, was written by Javed Akhtar and the video was directed by Nikkhil Advani. After its initial release two weeks the ago, the Election Commission had “objected” to certain lines in the song which were removed, news agency PTI reported.

The song targets the present regime for unemployment, farmer distress, demonetisation and making “fake promises”. Invoking the spirit of nationalism, the lyrics read, “We are unstoppable, we will not bend and you cannot sell us. I am India.”

Advertising

BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha campaign

Meanwhile, the BJP’s campaign, ‘Chalo Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar‘, focuses on the government’s performance in the last five years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “ability to take big decisions on national security and economic reforms”. While launching the campaign, Union minister Arun Jaitley had said it was up to the electorate to choose between the “cohesive and tested” rule of PM Modi and the “chaos and mahamilawat” of the Opposition.

The campaign emphasises the government’s “clean image”, India’s “growing stature” at the global level, the Ayushmaan Bharat health insurance scheme and the “crackdown” on corruption and black money.

Also read | BJP releases rap song to woo first-time voters, and gets some criticism as well

The results of the Lok Sabha elections, spread across seven phases, will be declared on May 23.