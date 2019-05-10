Lok Sabha elections 2019: This is a kabaddi match, and Modi’s game is over, says Rahul Gandhi in Una

Calling the Lok Sabha polls a “kabaddi match”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was in Himachal Pradesh’s Una on Friday for an election rally, said that the Congress had “caught” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the kabaddi match, and that it was “game over” for the prime minister.

Una falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat where Congress’ Ram Lal Thakur is contesting against BJP’s three-time MP from the seat Anurag Thakur.

“Ram Lal Thakurji told me that he used to be an international kabaddi player. He represented the country, was Himachal Pradesh’s captain. He had a coach whom he listened to. He was a team player. When he played, he represented his entire team and his coach, physically and emotionally,” Gandhi said, adding that “a kabaddi match is going on” where on one side there is Modi and on the other side is the Congress “team”.

He said that he brought Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to the Una rally because he respects Virbhadra, who was his “guru” and had taught him a lot.

“On the other hand, Modiji gave two tight slaps to his coach (veteran BJP leader L K) Advaniji… He didn’t even listen to his team of (Union Ministers Nitin) Gadkariji, Arun Jaitleyji, Sushma Swarajji, when they warned him against getting into the Congress side (in the kabaddi match). But Modiji entered the Congress side and our team caught Narendra Modi. Now Narendra Modi is on our side of the line,” he said.

“Now Narendra Modiji won’t be released. He’s saying kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi. It’ll go on for 10-15 seconds after which he will lose his breath,” adding that the game is “khatam (over)”.

He said that there were lessons to be taken from this. “Narendra Modi didn’t respect his team and his people, be it Advaniji, Gadkariji, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh… While playing kabaddi, not only one’s team but the crowds also help by cheering and infusing zeal in the players. Narendra Modiji didn’t even listen to the crowds,” Gandhi said while speaking about the note ban, which, he said, impacted lakhs of small businesspersons.

Gandhi said that Modi worked for only a few rich businesspersons.

“If I tell the truth, it is not even the Congress that caught Narendra Modi, it is the people of the country who caught him. And now he can’t get out. I’m telling you chunav khatam, baat khatam, Narendra Modi khatam (elections over, talks over, Narendra Modi over). Finish. This is because he didn’t listen to the people of the country” he said.

Attacking Modi over his poll pitch of being a watchman, Gandhi said, “They say “ham sab chowkidar”. No Narendra Modi. The prime minister is not a chowkidar. The work of a prime minister is to listen to the public and work for them.”