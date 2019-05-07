Lok Sabha elections: Rahul targets Modi over Advani; says, Chowkidar threw guru off stage

Addressing the first public meet in Delhi since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting senior BJP leader L K Advani.

Speaking at Chandni Chowk, Rahul said: “I have fought against Advani ji and the party (Congress) defeated him in 2004 and 2009. He follows a different ideology. We fought on the ideology. Hindustan ki janta ko chhodo, kisaano ko chhodo, Chowkidar ne apne guru ka apmaan kiya hai. Chowkidar ne apne guru ko stage se utha kar fek diya neeche. Sharm ki baat hai. Our history teaches us to respect family, teachers and the elderly. But Narendra Modi ji only loves himself.”

Before Rahul could start his speech, supporters shouted slogans in excitement, with ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ echoing in the old lanes. He was accompanied by senior leaders P C Chacko, Sheila Dikshit, Haroon Yusuf and J P Agarwal. Attacking Modi for targeting former Prime Minister and his father Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul said: “He is our PM and insults a martyr. No matter how much hatred he has for my family, I am a leader of the Congress party and will only have love for him. Humein sikhaya gaya hai, iss desh ke sab dharam kehte hain, nafrat ko nafrat se nahi kaata jaata hai, nafrat ko pyaar se he kaata jaa sakta hai Modi ji. The party will defeat you on May 23 and Modi ji you will have to fight your fear.”

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul. “Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as Bhrashtachari Number 1,” Modi had said, drawing sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Modi targeted Rajiv on Monday as well, asking the Congress to fight the elections in the name of the “Bofors-accused” former prime minister.

A large number of traders from Chandni Chowk came to hear Rahul’s speech, which touched on demonetisation and GST. Of the 10 assembly segments in the constituency, seven house some of the capital’s biggest wholesale markets such as Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Sadar Bazar, Model Town, Wazirpur and Tri Nagar.

“The Congress president said he will relieve us from GST and a common tax will be introduced. Promises are always fancy but what about implementation?” said Maksood Khan, who owns a shop in Sadar Bazar.

Rahul added: “Either our PM did not understand the impact of introducing GST or he had to put your money into chor Ambani’s pocket. Five years ago, slogans such as ‘achhe din aayenge’ and ‘56-inch ki chaati hai’ were heard across the country. But now, Modi ji can’t even stand upright, denoting a lack of confidence in his posture,” he said.

On alliance talks with AAP falling apart, he blamed CM Arvind Kejriwal for taking a U-turn. He ended his speech by promising people that the Congress will defeat BJP in 2019, as supporters roared: “Lag gayi mohar hath par, button dabega haath par.”