Investigate everybody, be it Vadra or PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the government has every right to investigate his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and the law must not be selectively applied. The Congress president made the remarks during an interaction with students from Stella Maris College in Chennai.

“What about him (Vadra)? The government has the right to investigate anyone. The law must apply to everybody and not be applied selectively,” Gandhi said in response to a question on why he did not mention Vadra while speaking on Nirav Modi, an accused in the PNB fraud case. Click here for Election stories

At the same time, Gandhi said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also be investigated for his role in the Rafale deal negotiations. “Prime Minister has his name in government documents that say he is directly responsible for negotiating parallelly with Dassault on Rafale. Investigate everybody, be it Mr Vadra or PM,” he said.

Gandhi, who asked the students to challenge him and “make him uncomfortable”, also questioned whether the prime minister could stand in front of a large audience and answer people’s questions.

“How many times have you seen the Prime Minister of India standing in the middle of 3000 women like this? How many times have you seen him standing here like this being open to any question from anybody?” he said,

The Congress chief also took on the BJP and PM Modi on demonetisation and the PNB fraud case in which diamantaire Nirav Modi is the main accused.

He asked the gathering, “Did you like demonetisaton?” When the audience answered, “No”, he said, “I think it’s pretty clear the damage demonetisaton did. PM should have taken your advice.”

Addressing students at the women’s college here, he said the Congress will change the mood of the country and make people feel happy and empowered.

Gandhi also said the Congress party will push for the passage of the long-standing Women’s reservation bill in Rajya Sabha. “Don’t see enough women in leadership positions, cannot have women in power in India until attitude towards women changes,” he said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, starting April 18, Gandhi pitched for the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament and took on the ruling party on several issues.

Accusing the BJP of “imposing an ideology on our country”, Gandhi said “you can not have fearful atmosphere and expect economic growth, which is directly related to the mood of the country.

“There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It’s sharply divided between two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together and shouldn’t be dominated by one idea. The other ideology represented by the current govt&PM where they believe that one idea should be imposed on our country. They have a particular view about role of women in our society, different languages&cultures are inferior to one centralising culture and idea.”

The Congress party has announced a pre-poll alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu, while the BJP has forged an alliance with the ruling AIADMK. The state goes to poll on April 18 and sends 39 legislators to Lok Sabha.