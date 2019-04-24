Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi calls Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday, calling him a “murder accused” and referring to his son Jay Shah as a “magician who converts Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three years”.

Advertising

Addressing a rally near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi talked about corruption and the Rafale, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him “anywhere”. Claiming that the PM is afraid he will “exposed”, Gandhi said if voted to power, he will order an inquiry into the Rafale deal, and claimed that “only two names will come out: Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani”.

At the rally, Gandhi attacked Amit Shah. “Murder accused BJP president Amit Shah. Waah kya shaan hai (Wow what splendour),” he said, but did not elaborate. Gandhi also said that Jay Shah is a “magician who converts Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crore in three years”.

Earlier, while speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, Gandhi alleged that Modi has “directly put” lakhs of crores of rupees in Anil Ambani’s bank account.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

He said his party’s NYAY scheme — the party’s minimum income guarantee scheme — will be financed with the money taken from the bank account of “thieves like Anil Ambani”.

Stating that the Congress is going to do a “surgical strike” on poverty, Gandhi said, “We have taken a historic decision that just after the elections of 2019, the law will be changed. No farmer of the country will not go to jail for not paying off debts. If you want that the farmers of India go to jail, then you first arrest thieves like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. Then we will talk about the farmers of India. If you don’t arrest them, then no Indian farmer will go to jail for non-payment of loans.”

Gandhi also appealed to the residents of tribal-dominated Banswara by alleging that in the last five years, Modi has done the “maximum damage” to the tribal population of the country.