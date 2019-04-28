Voters call out a turncoat: ‘dal badlu, killer of hopes’

It is not uncommon for political leaders to switch parties in the election season. While such leaders do face flak from the party they leave, not many are called out for their action by the voters – something that Nazar Singh Manshahia is now facing in Punjab.

Elected from Mansa on Aam Aadmi Party ticket in 2017, Manshahia, who had been supporting Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) founder Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s Lok Sabha campaign in Bathinda, in a surprise move joined the Congress on Thursday. He has also reigned from Punjab Assembly.

He is now drawing flak on social media with netizens asking how his “mission to provide a third alternative” in Punjab had changed in just two years. Manshahia’s Facebook page is flooded with sarcastic comments with people calling him a “dal badlu” (party hopper), and asking as to what was he offered by the Congress that he joined the ruling party. Click here for more election news

Meanwhile, an audio clip purported to be that of Manshahia in a telephonic conversation with a voter of his Assembly segment has also gone viral in which the person tells the former MLA that he has cheated the electorate.

“Tussi theek nahi kita. Hazaraan Lakhan voters nu bahut umeedan si tuhade te. Tussi ohna sab da qatal kita ( You have not done well. Lakhs of voters here had high hopes from you. You have killed their the hopes),” the unnamed caller is heard telling Manshahia in the clip.

Manshahia is purportedly heard telling the caller that the electorate wanted works done in the area but with him being in the opposition party, it was not possible. He also tells the caller that the AAP was already divided into factions and had he not joined the Congress, it would have benefited the Akalis.

The caller then tells Manshahia that if the electorate wanted a Congress leader, they would have voted for the party in 2017. He also questions as to what was offered to the ex-MLA. The latter is heard swearing that he did not take a single penny.

Manshahia confirmed that the audio clip had his voice. He said he did not know who was the person on the other side as he had not disclosed his identity.

“I was in the AAP and I did switch over to the Khaira group. I thought over the whole thing and decided to go with a national party as that was the only way I could get works done in my constituency. I tried to make the caller understand this too,” Manshahia told the Sunday Express.

Manshahia also hit out at AAP leaders questioning his move. “When AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal can try for an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, AAP’s state president Bhagwant Mann can say that they can even merge their party (with the Congress) for the sake of defeating the BJP, then why are they raising ifs and buts on my joining the Congress,” he asked.

The former MLA also said he was aware of the response to his switching over on the social media.

“I know what they are writing. There is resentment. There are volunteers of Sukhpal Khaira, people with fake Facebook profiles, Akalis and others. They all are writing. There is resentment among several Congress leaders also as they would not like anyone to join their party,” he said.

He added that he was already working towards winning people back, “I will make sure this resentment is not there for long. I am already working in my constituency, helping people in getting their works done. I have set up an office in Mansa for public. I am paying pension from my own pocket to about 25 families,” he claimed.

On Mann saying that it was better to get rid of ungrateful people, Manshahia said, “We are a free country and it (someone switching parties) has not happened for the first time. I had won with a margin of more than 20,000 votes. I will convert that in favour of the Congress”.

However, even in Congress, there are enough red faces. The Congress in-charge of Mansa, Manju Bala, is learnt to be upset. She had contested against Manshahia in 2017 Assembly election and lost.

PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who was ignored by the Congress at his joining the party, has not yet issued a statement welcoming the leader into the party fold.