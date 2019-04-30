Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s rival takes stock of Kartarpur corridor work

‘Jana Kidhar hai’ (where do I go?) was first reaction of Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janta Party Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol after reaching district election commission officer here Monday.

Sunny was accompanied by his brother and actor Bobby Deol, Punjab BJP president Shawait Malik, Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma to file his nomination papers. BJP leader Ashwani Kumar filed papers as covering candidate of Sunny Deol.

Sunny declared assets worth Rs 87.19 crore against liabilities amounting to Rs 53.46 crore. There were reports that he didn’t want to contest the election due to high debt. He owes Rs 49.30 crore to banks and financial institutions while his wife Lynda Deol has liabilities to the tune of Rs 1.66 crore. His liabilities includes government dues of Rs 2.49 crore. Click here for more election news

Deol was surrounded by journalists as he stepped out after filing his nomination papers.

“We will talk later….. Yeh koi baat karne ka tarika nahi hai (It is no way to talk),” he said as he personal security guards stepped in to keep him out of reach.

Later, before sitting in his car, he said, “Main jitne ke liye aya hoon. Aap mujhe jitaynge. Meri jeet main Modi ji ki jeet hai. (I have come to win. You people will make me win. My victory is victory of Modi.)”

He will be contesting against 23 candidates in Gurdaspur along with Congress candidate and sitting Member of Parliament and state Congress party president Sunil Jakhar.

On Monday, Jakhar reached Dera Baba Nanak and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slow pace of construction of the Kartarpur Corridor. He was accompanied by Punjab minister and Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

“We came here to take stock of the ongoing development work for construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and performed ‘Ardas’ for welfare of humanity. Guru Nanak Dev ji spent last decade of his life at Kartarpur Sahib and exhorted people to follow the principle of ‘kirat karo’. I express gratitude to the great Guru for giving me golden opportunity in my life to take up development work here as a humble member of Indian Parliament,” said Jakhar.

He added: “Modi government must make Kartarpur Corridor a reality. The RSS is anti-Punjabi and they would never like that we should have open access to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Modi doesn’t want to open this corridor.”

He said that India had not emerged as a nuclear weapons state in the past few years under Modi-rule, and making “childish” reference to these weapons during polls was unprecedented, unwarranted, and unethical.“BJP government is trying to divert attention of people from its failures by raising provocative issues.”

Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Modi-mantra promotes “vinash” instead of “vikas”. “The PM has wasted five years on travelling abroad to benefit his corporate friends, but did nothing for common people. He looks hell bent on retaining to power for next five years and to achieve the target he may even thrust Punjab into war like situation,” Randhawa said.