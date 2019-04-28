Seat Watch, Gurdaspur: Sunny Deol may land today, Vinod Khanna’s wife extends support

Five days after the BJP named Sunny Deol as candidate from Gurdaspur, it is still unsure about the actor’s arrival in the constituency even though party leaders said that he will file his nomination papers on Monday.

Union minister VK Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will accompany Deol to the nomination centre. His actor and former BJP MP father Dharmendra and actor brother Bobby Deol will also remain present.

“Sunny Deol may land in Amritsar in a special plane on Sunday afternoon. However, it is not confirmed yet as final schedule is yet to reach us. He will reach Gurdaspur via road on Monday and file nomination paper. His father Dharmendra, brother Bobby, Union minister VK Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal will accompany him,” said Kamal Sharma, former state BJP president.

Deol, meanwhile, campaign for the BJP in Rajasthan Saturday where he participated in a road show in Jaisalmer in support of party candidate.

He also paid homage to former Gurdaspur MP Vinod Khanna on his death anniversary. “I am coming to Gurdaspur to take forward the works initiated by him (Khanna). I seek blessings of everyone,” the 62-year-old actor, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, tweeted.

Khanna died of bladder cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on April 27, 2017. He was popularly known as “Sardar of Bridges” for connecting remote villages in his constituency.

However, Deol’s nomination from the seat is being seen as setback to Khanna’s wife Kavita Khanna, who was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket from this seat.

On Saturday, Kavita in Delhi said she “felt abandoned and rejected” as she was denied a ticket at the last moment.

“I felt abandoned and rejected. I was made to feel absolutely insignificant. Nobody from the party called me to say there is another candidate. I was in Delhi when he (Deol) joined. I would have gone had they called. I have been approached by many other parties,” she said addressing the media.

On being asked if she would contest as an Independent, Kavita said, “No. I still have faith in the BJP and will support (PM) Narendra Modi.”

While the BJP is yet to pick up a house for Deol, sources said Kavita has offered him Khanna’s house in Gurdaspur to stay.

Another ticket aspirant, Sawarn Salaria, also decided to extend support to Deol. Salaria had lost to Congress’s Sunil Kumar Jakhar in the bypoll to Gurdaspur parliamentary seat in 2017. Jakhar is seeking reelection from the seat.

Meanwhile, a war of words has broken out over Deol’s candidature, with the Congress dubbing the actor a “pawn” and the BJP describing him as a “tsunami” that would sweep away the grand old party.

“Bringing Sunny here (Gurdaspur) means that he will be used as a pawn by (prime minister Narendra) Modi sahib. The PM cannot face tough questions of voters and that is why the party resorted to bringing a film star here in order to captivate them,” Jakhar said.

“Questions are still there. Where are the jobs and what have you done for Punjab?”, the state Congress president asked. “The BJP leadership has accepted defeat. (Therefore), they are taking the help of Sunny Deol to seek votes.”

The BJP, however, claimed that the Congress was shocked. “The entire Congress leadership is jittery with the nomination of Sunny Deol. He is like a tsunami and will sweep the entire Congress away on all 13 Lok Sabha seats,” BJP secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday. “Sunny Deol is a Jat face and he is popular among every section of society,” Chugh added.

Political observers, however, said it might not be an easy win for the BJP.

Out of the nine assembly seats in the parliamentary constituency, Congress legislators represent seven — Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Qadian, Gurdaspur and Bhoa.

Only two seats — Batala and Sujanpur — is with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had claimed on Friday that Deol had no ground support in the constituency and Jakhar would win the seat.. SAD president Sukhbir Badal, meanwhile, asserted that the security deposit of Jakhar would be forfeited.

It is the second time that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a celebrity in Gurdaspur in the general election. The seat, which was a Congress stronghold, was won by the BJP in 1998 when it fielded Khanna.