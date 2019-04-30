Patriotism, Punjabi, his film dialogues: Sunny Deol seeks a connect, and votes

At his maiden political rally in Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol who is contesting from the Lok Sabha constituency as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Monday reminded the electorate of the patriotic characters he played in Bollywood movies while saffron party leaders, who addressed the crowd, equated the actor’s “surgical strikes in Pakistan” with that of “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s” across the border.

The actor, whose actual name is Ajay Singh Deol, filed his nomination papers at the office of the District Returning Officer before heading for a rally where an approximately 5000-strong crowd of workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP braved the summer afternoon heat for nearly three hours to listen to him speak.

Deol made a brief four-minute speech, addressing the crowd in chaste Punjabi and saying that he had come to fulfill all the wishes of the people of Gurdaspur

“Mere Gurdaspur walo, Sat Sri Akal… Theek ho tussi saare, garmi taa nahi tang kardi? Ae takat mainu tuhade saareyan to mili. Tuhade pyar ne mainu ethe khada keeta hai. Mere Papa ne mainu keha ke Punjab de har bande di dil vich tu baitha hoya hain, jaa othey o saare tainu pyar karange (Dear Gurdaspur residents, are you okay? Hope the heat is not bothering you. I have got my strength from you. Your love has made me come here. My father told me, go to Punjab. Every Punjabi has love for you in their heart. They will shower love on you),” Deol, who was accompanied by actor brother Bobby Deol, said. Click here for more election news

Deol said he did not know much about politics but he was a patriot. He said people of Gurdaspur should not worry or fear anyone as the party was going to win the election. “Our victory is certain. I am with you. Modi ji is with us. We have to make Modiji win. If you make me win, then Modiji will win, you will all win. I am yours and I will not go anywhere else,” he said.

The crowd which had assembled from the farthest corners of the Gurdaspur constituency, bordering Himachal Pradesh, had an instant ‘paisa vasool’ when Deol narrated his ‘Dhai kilo ka haath’ dialogue from the movie Damini (1993). “Eh dhai kilo da hathh je kise te penda hai, tan oh uthda nahin, utth jaanda hai (If I hit, the opponent never gets up)”.

He also referred to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for gaining Independence and asked the crowd to join him in making the nation great. Amidst shrieks and shouts from the star crazy crowd, he ended the speech with another dialogue from his movie Ghadar (2001), “Hindustan Zindabad tha, Zindabad hai, Zindabad rahega”.

His father, actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra, who couldn’t attend the nomination or rally, said in a tweet, “We ask for your support, be with us… this victory will be of my brothers and sisters of Punjab…this victory will be of Gurdaspur, a beautiful part of Mother India”.

The BJP leaders who addressed the gathering before Deol mostly talked about the patriotic characters he played in movies and how his actions against Pakistan were similar to that of PM Modi.

“On one hand surgical strikes were conducted by Modi ji and on the other hand Sunny Deol has also conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan,” said state BJP President Shwait Malik.

Malik’s deputy in state BJP, Renu Thapar, said, “Sunny Deol uprooted a handpump in Pakistan (a scene in Ghadar movie) and Modi ji attacked 80 kms inside Pakistan (apparent reference to air strike carried out by IAF in Balakot)”.

The leitmotif of Pakistan, Deol and Modi was also used by SAD leader, Ravi Kiran Singh Kahlon, who lavished praise on “Sahnewal da Jatt” (Jatt of Sahnewal) and “saada Punjabi Bhra” (our Punjabi brother) while pointing out that it was due to the PM that Pakistan had to release “within 24 hours” the Indian pilot who was held captive by the neighbouring country. “Narendra Modi can gouge the eyes out of those who look at us with an evil eye,” he said.

The internal bickering within the state unit of BJP was also set aside as the two leaders who had been eyeing the Lok Sabha ticket from this constituency promised to support Deol. Kavita Khanna, widow of four-time Gurdaspur MP and actor Vinod Khanna, who had openly expressed disappointment with the party for not fielding her from the seat, assured Deol of all her support.

Another ticket-aspirant Swaran Salaria was also present. Salaria, a Mumbai-based businessman, was the BJP candidate in the bypoll to the Gurdaspur seat in 2017 following Khanna’s death.

Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party’s Peter Masih and People’s Democratic Alliance’s Lal Chand in Gurdaspur.

Jakhar won the seat in the 2017 bypoll. The ruling Congress in Punjab had earlier targeted him, saying he will “disappear” once the elections are over.

Before filing his papers in Gurdaspur, Deol offered prayers at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.

Monday was the last day for filing nominations for polling which be held on May 19, the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections.