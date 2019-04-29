Punjab: More old-timers than first-timers in the running for Doaba seats

WITH BJP declaring its candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, all parties have now revealed their contenders for the two Lok Sabha seats (both reserved) of Doaba region, which comprises Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts. Of the eight main candidates fielded, five are old-timers while three first timers are contesting in Doaba.

Among the first-timers are two Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidates fielded in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur while the third is 69-year-old Zora Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

In Jalandhar, SAD's candidate is one of the old-timers. SAD's Charanjit Singh Atwal (81) is contesting his eighth election (fifth Lok Sabha and thrice Punjab Vidhan Sabha). He contested his first Lok Sabha in 1985 from Ropar and won from there, second time from Phillaur in 1989 but lost. In 2004 he won from Phillaur, in 2009 he lost MP election from Fatehgarh Sahib and this is his 5th Lok Sabha contest from Jalandhar seat. He remained Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker from 2004 to 2009.

Atwal contested three Vidhan Sabha elections — first from Mullapur Dakhan in Ludhiana in 1977 and won that seat. Second time he contested from KumKalan in 1997 and third time from Payal assembly segment in 2012 and won all the times.

He remained Vidhan Sabha speaker twice from 1997 to 2002 and 2012 to 2017.

In Jalandhar, Congress’s Santokh Singh Chaudhary (73) is contesting his seventh election (1 Lok Sabha and 5 Vidhan Sabha previously).

Meanwhile, AAP and PDA have preferred fielding first-timers on Jalandhar seat. While PDA had fielded BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar (40), a journalist, AAP fielded Justice (retd.) Zora Singh from here.

On Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, two former IAS officers and two doctors will take on each other. Congress had fielded MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (49), who is contesting for the third time. BJP has fielded sitting Phagwara MLA Som Parkash, an IAS officer, who had contested Lok sabha election in 2009 from Hoshiarpur and lost to Congress’ Santosh Chaudhary by a thin margin of 366 votes. He had contested Vidhan Sabha twice in 2012 and 2017 and won both the times.

AAP’s Dr Ravjot Singh (42) is contesting for the second time. PDA’s Khushi Ram (68), a former IAS officer, who is a BSP candidate, is also a first-timer on this seat. Khushi Ram had served in Hoshiarpur district for a long time during his service and said he knows the area well.